According to the court documents, the 33-year-old mother and the 55-year-old grandmother were both arrested and charged in the death of 11-month-old baby. Authorities said the infant died from a fentanyl overdose. The mom and the grandmother were charged on Monday. Prosecutors said both suspects were taken into custody and are facing separate charges in connection with the child’s death.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO