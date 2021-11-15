ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on 2 homes in Dutchess County

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Two families in Dutchess County will be new homeowners, thanks to the work of a local nonprofit.

Habitat for Humanity of Dutchess County broke ground Monday morning on its 33rd home, this one located in Wappingers Falls.

The new, two-family modular house is going to people who have volunteered with the organization the last few years and have earned a place to call home through the nonprofit's Homeownership Program.

"It's given me a chance to give my girls a forever home and never have to worry about renting again. We will always have a safe, affordable, decent home and they'll be able to play outside with their friends," says Kimberlee Girolamo, of Wappingers Falls.

The home is expected to be finished by May of next year.

