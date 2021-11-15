Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on 2 homes in Dutchess County
Two families in Dutchess County will be new homeowners, thanks to the work of a local nonprofit.
Habitat for Humanity of Dutchess County broke ground Monday morning on its 33rd home, this one located in Wappingers Falls.
The new, two-family modular house is going to people who have volunteered with the organization the last few years and have earned a place to call home through the nonprofit's Homeownership Program.
"It's given me a chance to give my girls a forever home and never have to worry about renting again. We will always have a safe, affordable, decent home and they'll be able to play outside with their friends," says Kimberlee Girolamo, of Wappingers Falls.
The home is expected to be finished by May of next year.
Comments / 1