Gov. Hochul: Planned MTA service cuts for 2023 to 2024, fare hikes ‘off the table’

Service cuts for the MTA planned for 2023-24 and fare hikes are now “off the table” according to Gov. Kathy Hochul, who was on her way to Washington, D.C. to watch President Joe Biden sign the $1.2 trillion infrastructure package.

She spoke to the media at Albany International Airport where she quickly broke down where the bill’s funding will be going in the state.

According to the governor, $14 billion would go to roads, $10.5 billion for transit projects, $3 billion toward clean water and $100 million for expanding broadband in the state.

Millions more would go toward climate resiliency projects, she said.

Hochul’s trip to Washington marks her first since she was sworn in. Biden will be signing the bill into law in the afternoon.

The package, which includes $550 billion in new spending, is meant to repair and enhance the country's crumbling infrastructure. About $650 billion of the funding will be reallocated from already existing projects and funds.

It includes:

$110 billion for highways and bridges

$65 billion for high-speed internet

$39 billion for public transportation

The president has called the passage of the bill "a monumental step forward as a nation."