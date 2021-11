SILVER SPRING, Md. — A man is dead after he was found shot in a home in Silver Spring, police said. Montgomery County Police officers were called to a home on November Circle in Silver Spring on Sunday at around 9:17 p.m. When they arrived on scene, they found a man with gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to an area hospital, where police say he died from his injuries.

