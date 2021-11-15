ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

New Surveillance Video Shows Deer Running Wild Through OLOL Hospital in Baton Rouge

By Jake
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 3 days ago

New surveillance video shows the deer that was captured after running wild through the halls of Our Lady of the Lake hospital in Baton Rouge. The images from the video show just how shocked people in the hospital were to see a deer running around inside.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cGqIJ_0cxcWHmR00

We initially reported the story on the deer that was captured after casually walking through the doors of the hospital . New surveillance video, courtesy of CBS News correspondent David Begnaud , shows that the deers entrance was anything but casual.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e8nR2_0cxcWHmR00

The deer can be seen in the video running out of bushes and through the automatic doors of the hospital.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zTupw_0cxcWHmR00

The deer is almost all the way in the lobby of the hospital before anyone even noticed its presence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0souu5_0cxcWHmR00

The deer then its way up the escalators. It’s worth mentioning that the deer actually made it up the escalators going the opposite direction of its momentum. Pretty impressive animal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wOMMk_0cxcWHmR00

The deer continued racing on as it shocked more folks inside of the Baton Rouge hospital.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lZu4l_0cxcWHmR00

One woman had the double-take of the century as this deer ran right past her.

See the full video from @DavidBegnaud on Twitter below.

I hope that the deer was given the proper veterinary attention after its eventual capture.

Quite the Monday afternoon at the Our Lady of the Lake hospital in Baton Rouge.

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Baton Rouge, LA
Lifestyle
State
Louisiana State
Baton Rouge, LA
Pets & Animals
Louisiana State
Louisiana Pets & Animals
City
Baton Rouge, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deer#Running Wild#Cbs#Cbs News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Veterinary
NewsBreak
Pets
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
33K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy