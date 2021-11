Sometimes I get a bit stuck when it comes to writing a lens review. This usually happens when there’s something about the lens that stops me from using it as much as I need to for the benefit of constructing the article. In the case of the TTArtisan 90mm 1.25, I’d imagine it’s pretty obvious what that issue might be. This thing is big and heavy, and like with the 7Artisans 75mm 1.25, that’s meant I haven’t been motivated to shoot it as readily as I might have liked for the sake of this review.

ELECTRONICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO