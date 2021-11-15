ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

New Jersey eyes financial break for Atlantic City casinos

By Associated Press
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2luGNi_0cxcVxRo00

New Jersey lawmakers are proposing financial relief for Atlantic City’s casinos to help them continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

A bill advanced on Monday by a state Senate committee would exempt two of the industry’s fastest-growing revenue streams from calculations on how much the casinos should pay the city.

The bill would exempt internet gambling and online sports betting revenue from calculations on how much the casinos must pay Atlantic City in lieu of property taxes.

It would reduce payments for some casinos, like the Borgata, while imposing higher payments onto others, like Hard Rock.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Atlantic City, NJ
Government
Atlantic City, NJ
Lifestyle
City
Atlantic City, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Casinos#Senate#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Casinos
News 12

News 12

26K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy