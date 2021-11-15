New Jersey eyes financial break for Atlantic City casinos

New Jersey lawmakers are proposing financial relief for Atlantic City’s casinos to help them continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

A bill advanced on Monday by a state Senate committee would exempt two of the industry’s fastest-growing revenue streams from calculations on how much the casinos should pay the city.

The bill would exempt internet gambling and online sports betting revenue from calculations on how much the casinos must pay Atlantic City in lieu of property taxes.

It would reduce payments for some casinos, like the Borgata, while imposing higher payments onto others, like Hard Rock.

