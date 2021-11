Standing pools of human sewage. Water shut off for days. Cooked meals served cold and congealed. An overpowering stench of urine and feces. One might expect those kinds of conditions in a third-world country lacking wealth and resources, but hopefully not in the United States, much less in the nation’s capital. Nevertheless, those were the abysmal circumstances discovered by the U.S. Marshals Service in a surprise inspection of the D.C. jail. So alarmed was the Marshals Service that it announced plans to transfer the 400 inmates in its custody from the jail to a federal facility in Pennsylvania.

