ABC to raise awareness about risks and impact of impaired driving

By Beth Duncan
Concord News Journal
 5 days ago
Concord, California – A $398,000 grant will be administered by the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control in order to reduce impaired driving and continue efforts to reduce the number of people killed or injured in DUI accidents in the state.

The California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control received the money from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control will oversee community outreach focused at educating the public about impaired driving in order to reduce traffic fatalities and injuries.

Through partnership with educational leaders and institutions, students, and parents, the outreach activities will raise awareness among the young population and DUI offenders about the risks and impact of impaired driving.

“California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control supports this effort to educate communities about the impact of impaired driving. We all strive to make public highways safer in California,” said California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control Director Eric Hirata.

Concord News Journal

One hospitalized after shooting in Concord

Concord, California – Adelaide Street was closed by Concord police as officers were searching for evidence related to a shooting that occurred earlier in the evening. After a man arrived into a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the stomach, police began looking for evidence. The extent of the victim’s injuries was unknown at the time.
CONCORD, CA
