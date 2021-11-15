DaBaby Calls Cops on Baby's Mother, Who Was Charged With Simple Assault

In a nasty fight livestreamed by the embattled rapper, DaBaby allegedly called the cops on his on-again, off-again girlfriend and mother of his baby while trying to kick her out, reports TMZ. DaniLeigh, a singer and mother to DaBaby’s infant child, claimed she was attempting to nurse their baby when the rapper aggressively blocked her attempts to shield their child from his behavior. DaBaby, who has made headlines for his past homophobic comments, tried to explain himself in a somewhat disjointed Instagram statement, where he claimed DaniLeigh “beat on and yelled at and chased” him around “like one of them Fatal Attraction type girls.” DaniLeigh, too, posted a statement on Instagram, explaining how she has been living with DaBaby since giving birth to their child when he abruptly kicked her out so he can allegedly sleep with “other hoes.”

