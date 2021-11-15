ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

DaBaby Calls Cops on Baby's Mother, Who Was Charged With Simple Assault

By Rolling Stone
SFGate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPDATE: A rep from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed there were two incidents involving DaBaby and his child’s mother, Danielle Curiel, a.k.a. DaniLeigh, and that charges were filed against Curiel. On Nov. 14 at around 11:59 p.m., officers responded to a domestic assault call for service at a home....

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

PUBLIC SAFETY
wccbcharlotte.com

DaBaby Has Mother Of His Child Arrested On DV Charges

CHARLOTTE, NC — Rapper DaBaby (Jonathan Kirk) says singer DaniLeigh (Danielle Curiel) assaulted him at his Charlotte apartment Sunday night and again on Monday morning. Kirk and Curiel have a 3-month-old baby together. Now she is charged with two counts of simple assault. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers responded to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Essence

DaBaby Calls The Cops On DaniLeigh, The Mother Of His Infant Daughter

Since the altercation DaBaby has received extreme backlash online, especially in regards to his past behavior towards women. Music artists DaBaby and DaniLeigh have reportedly had an on-and-off-again relationship and recently welcomed their first child together in August. On Sunday, November 14, the two recently got into a heated, public exchange on Instagram Live, which peaked with DaBaby appearing to ask DaniLeigh to exit his home, along with their infant. He also called the authorities on the 25-year-old singer.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

DaBaby Gets Backlash After Calling Police on His Baby's Mother During Instagram Live Fight

Rapper DaBaby is facing serious criticism on social media after calling the police on his ex this weekend. The 29-year-old, whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, was streaming on Instagram Live on Sunday night while arguing with the mother of his child, 26-year-old singer DaniLeigh. While trying to convince her to leave his property, Kirk apparently called the police.
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

DaBaby Reportedly Calls Cop on His Baby’s Mom in Livestreamed Fight

In a nasty fight livestreamed by the embattled rapper, DaBaby allegedly called the cops on his on-again, off-again girlfriend and mother of his baby while trying to kick her out, reports TMZ. DaniLeigh, a singer and mother to DaBaby’s infant child, claimed she was attempting to nurse their baby when the rapper aggressively blocked her attempts to shield their child from his behavior. DaBaby, who has made headlines for his past homophobic comments, tried to explain himself in a somewhat disjointed Instagram statement, where he claimed DaniLeigh “beat on and yelled at and chased” him around “like one of them Fatal Attraction type girls.” DaniLeigh, too, posted a statement on Instagram, explaining how she has been living with DaBaby since giving birth to their child when he abruptly kicked her out so he can allegedly sleep with “other hoes.”
CELEBRITIES
PUBLIC SAFETY

