Elder Scrolls 6 Exclusivity Hinted at by Xbox Boss Phil Spencer

Sony Celebrates One Year of Releasing the PlayStation 5. Sony announced on November 12, 2021, that it has been one year since the PlayStation 5 console has been released for public consumption. Though they did not speak of the number of consoles that have been sold in this particular article, they did talk about what were the most popular games, and the amount that has been currently released for the PlayStation 5. As of September 30th, 2021, there have been over 360 games released for the PlayStation 5 console, with 25 games currently in development in the PlayStation Studios. What may be the most surprising (but also not as surprising, considering how the past year has been) there have been about 4.6 billion hours of gameplay globally on the PlayStation 5 console, with 26 million hours which have been broadcasted.

