Elder Scrolls 6 Exclusivity Hinted at by Xbox Boss Phil Spencer

By Krystle Ritchie
cogconnected.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNothing Said Outright, but There Are Heavy Implications After Parent Company Acquisition Last Year. There’s still a lot that we don’t know about the newest iteration of the franchise Elder Scrolls, and what it may entail. Even with the announcement trailer coming years ago, the game content remains a mystery. However,...

cogconnected.com

Comments / 0

ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Free Game for December Possibly Discovered

One of the free PlayStation Plus games for the month of December may have been discovered. That's right, discovered, not leaked. It's going to be another week or two before Sony officially announces December's free PlayStation Plus games. Some months, these games leak ahead of time. So far, this hasn't happened, but obviously, there's still plenty of time for this to change. In the meantime, an astute observation may have actually revealed one of these forthcoming free games.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Xbox head Phil Spencer says company is “evaluating” relationship with Activision Blizzard

It seems like it is impossible to sift through gaming news without spotting a fresh scandal involving Activision Blizzard. The company has become embroiled in multiple controversies over the past year and now their business partners are starting to take notice. Several companies have raised concerns about the massive publisher, with Xbox joining the chorus of voices against the company.
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

Phil Spencer Wants Xbox To Invest In More 'Social, Casual Content'

Xbox boss Phil Spencer has been speaking as part of an interview at the Paley International Council Summit this week, and as reported by Bloomberg, he made some comments about wanting to invest in more "social, casual content". Spencer namedropped the likes of Minecraft, Roblox, FIFA and Fortnite while discussing...
FIFA
videogameschronicle.com

Phil Spencer says Xbox is looking to buy social and casual game developers

The head of Microsoft’s gaming business has said Xbox is targeting acquisitions in the causal and social gaming spaces. In an interview with Bloomberg, Phil Spencer said he wants Xbox’s first-party software line-up to include more casual content with a broad appeal. “When I think about the kinds of genres...
FIFA
GamesRadar+

Todd Howard hints at a potential The Elder Scrolls 6 release date

The Elder Scrolls 6 might not be ready to release until 2026, according to a new interview with Todd Howard. In an interview with IGN, it was put to Howard that "it's going to be roughly, probably, 15 years between Elder Scrolls games" because of Bethesda's current focus on Starfield. A 15-year gap from Skyrim's original release in 2011 would mean a follow-up could potentially arrive in 2026.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Halo Infinite Fans Think Multiplayer ‘Will Be Made Available on Monday’

Halo Infinite Devs Will Reportedly Surprise Launch Multiplayer on Monday. Halo Infinite fans were sent into a frenzy when multiple social media accounts claimed that the game’s free-to-play multiplay will be launching on Monday. If true, this will be almost a month before the scheduled release date, which is on December 8th. November 15th marks Halo: Combat Evolved’s 20th anniversary, alongside the release of the original Xbox console.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Halo Infinite Has New Teaser Amid Rumors of Surprise Multiplayer Launch

Halo Infinite Devs Shared a New Emotional Teaser About the Story Behind Master Chief’s Exoskeleton Tech. Halo Infinite fans were treated to a brand new teaser that gives more information about how Master Chief got his exoskeleton technology. The video was released amid ongoing rumors—that the devs have neither confirmed nor denied—that the game’s multiplayer element is going to be launched earlier than scheduled as part of the franchise’s 20th anniversary celebration.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

GTA Trilogy Still Out As Devs Remove ‘Unintentionally Included’ Files

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition Seems to Be Faulty Across All Platforms. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition is off to a rocky start. Developer Rockstar Games has confirmed that they have decided to pull the game’s PC version so they could remove game files that were not supposed to be there in the first place.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Elden Ring Is the Reason I Play Video Games

It sounds like hyperbole, but it isn’t. Nor do I mean games like Elden Ring, because, let’s be honest, every second action game, platformer, and roguelike now comes happily branded as “Soulslike.” You think with so many games imitating the style and mechanics of FromSoftware’s special sauce, some developer would nail the formula. But then you play Elden Ring, and you realize no game even comes close.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

PlayStation 5 Celebrates First Anniversary During Console Shortages

Sony Celebrates One Year of Releasing the PlayStation 5. Sony announced on November 12, 2021, that it has been one year since the PlayStation 5 console has been released for public consumption. Though they did not speak of the number of consoles that have been sold in this particular article, they did talk about what were the most popular games, and the amount that has been currently released for the PlayStation 5. As of September 30th, 2021, there have been over 360 games released for the PlayStation 5 console, with 25 games currently in development in the PlayStation Studios. What may be the most surprising (but also not as surprising, considering how the past year has been) there have been about 4.6 billion hours of gameplay globally on the PlayStation 5 console, with 26 million hours which have been broadcasted.
MLB
cogconnected.com

This Metroid Dread Nintendo Switch Controller and Case Costs Less Than $50 Bucks

Have you fallen in love with ? Are you turning into a total Dread head? If so, there’s hope for you yet! By hope, I of course mean branded peripherals capable of expressing an extension of this love. PowerA has a line of Metroid Dread Switch accessories out, perfect for waving that flag a little bit higher. Maybe you’ve already gotten the collector’s edition of the game, and you want to do even more? Well, what about a wired Switch controller and a console case? That way, it’s just all Dread, all the way down!
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Sifu Developers Teases Big Announcement Next Week

Slocap is making sure that it has the player’s attention, with the teasing of something about the game coming out in the next week. They don’t even say what day of the week that the information, whatever it may be, will be released. This may be a little too little information for whatever big announcement that Sifu may be. But it may be enough to make people at least a little excited. This teaser was released on a Tweet by the Sifu games official Twitter account, and while there is a gif of gameplay within, we don’t know what else may be within.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Elder Scrolls 6 will release for Xbox and PC only

Ever since Microsoft's Zenimax Media acquisition, the question of whether the Elder Scrolls 6 will be an Xbox platform exclusive has haunted PS5 owners. Starfield will be an Xbox exclusive, much to the chagrin of PlayStation owners, but surely good guy Phil Spencer wouldn't deprive a massive, healthy platform of one of the most anticipated games of all time? Well, that's exactly what Microsoft is going to do.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Halo Infinite’s Multiplayer Out Now, Launches Reach-Inspired Season

Exactly 20 years ago, a small little game studio had high hopes for their latest release. It had gone through a number of design iterations – gradually transitioning from a top-down perspective all the way to first-person, but now it was finally here. Players were ambushed by a mysterious alien armada, and crash-landed on a certain ring that became an iconic piece of the gaming landscape. And in celebration of that day, we’ve been gifted something very special.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

N64 Online Complaints Finally Gets a Nintendo Response

Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser Comments on the Matter. Nintendo Switch Online recently received an upgrade with the Nintendo Online Expansion subscription. But while it is possible with the Expansion kit to play Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis games, those who have played what’s available can say that it hasn’t been the most enjoyable experience that it could be. In fact, according to players, there had been numerous problems when it comes to button mapping and with the lack of good emulation quality. Considering the price tag that comes along with the service, it’s little wonder that players have been complaining.
VIDEO GAMES
totalgamingnetwork.com

The Elder Scrolls 6 is (Probably) Xbox Exclusive

This shouldn't surprise you, but it probably upsets you nonetheless. Head of Xbox, Phil Spencer, recently provided an interview to British GQ where he very strongly suggested that The Elder Scrolls VI will be an Xbox console exclusive. This not-so-surprising revelation comes after it was revealed a little while back that Starfield would also be an Xbox console exclusive. And all of this comes after the fact that Microsoft owns Bethesda, so none of this should come as any surprised to literally anybody.
VIDEO GAMES
Axios

Xbox chief Phil Spencer reflects on 20 years of Xbox

Two decades in, the unexpected consequences of some of Xbox’s boldest innovations nudged Microsoft to break away from its initial “gamer” marketing push toward an inclusive approach to gaming, Xbox boss Phil Spencer tells Axios. Why it matters: Xbox turns 20 today, offering a moment to reflect on what Microsoft...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

