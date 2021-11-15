Netflix Documentary Series VOIR Begins December 6

South Korean thriller drama Hellbound, from the director of Train to Busan and Peninsula, Yeon Sang-ho, has released its final trailer ahead of its premiere later this month. “I would like to welcome you all to the new world,” reads the trailer description. “All hell breaks loose. Utter chaos ravages the world.” As unearthly beings suddenly show up in Seoul to condemn individuals to hell, the city spirals into widespread hysteria as a mysterious religious group, The New Truth, led by their leader Jung Jin-soo (Yoo Ah-in), grows their cult following on the idea of divine justice. The series follows broadcasting station director Bae Young-jae (Park Jung-min), lawyer Min Hey-jin (Kim Hyun-joo), and detective Jin Kyung-hoon (Yang Ik-june), and others as they try to unearth the reason behind the strange occurrences. The new trailer shows the series’ protagonists battling the supernatural beings as the mysterious New Truth organization stands in their way.

