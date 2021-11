A wobbly day on Wall Street ended with a mixed finish for stock indexes Thursday, nudging the S&P 500 and Nasdaq to new highs. The S&P 500 rose 0.3% and the Nasdaq gained 0.5%, enough for the indexes to set new highs after a modest pullback a day earlier. After an up-and-down run this week, the indexes are on pace for a weekly gain. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.2%, its third drop so far this week.

STOCKS ・ 16 HOURS AGO