We aimed to perform a systematic review and meta-analysis to determine the overall effect of the preadmission/prediagnosis use of calcium channel blockers (CCBs) on the clinical outcomes in hypertensive patients with COVID-19. A systematic literature search with no language restriction was conducted in electronic databases in July 2021 to identify eligible studies. A random-effects model was used to estimate the pooled summary measure for outcomes of interest with the preadmission/prediagnosis use of CCBs relative to the nonuse of CCBs at 95% confidence intervals (CIs). The meta-analysis revealed a significant reduction in the odds of all-cause mortality with the preadmission/prediagnosis use of CCBs relative to the nonuse of CCBs (pooled OR"‰="‰0.65; 95% CI 0.49"“0.86) and a significant reduction in the odds of severe illness with preadmission/prediagnosis use of CCBs relative to the nonuse of CCBs (pooled OR"‰="‰0.61; 95% CI 0.44"“0.84), and is associated with adequate evidence to reject the model hypothesis of 'no significant difference' at the current sample size. The potential protective effects offered by CCBs in hypertensive patients with COVID-19 merit large-scale prospective investigations.

