Although it is one of the top-performing blockchain networks, Cardano is yet to have a native Decentralized Exchange (DEX) like those found in other blockchain networks. Currently, there exists no exchange list for tokens of projects that are based on the Cardano blockchain. This will soon become a thing of the past, now that the team at DOEX is making some serious headway into the development of their project. DOEX is set to be the first Cardano Blockchain-based DEX, and according to its roadmap, the DOEX DEX is scheduled to launch by the end of the year.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO