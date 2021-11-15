ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Janson Announces 2022 Halfway to Crazy Tour

By Billy Dukes
 4 days ago
Chris Janson's high-energy show will roll through midwest and along the east coast in early 2022. The "Bye Mom" singer just announced that the Halfway to Crazy Tour will begin on Feb. 10. Ray Fulcher and Shane Profitt will join Janson for 14 shows, including a stop at Nashville's...

