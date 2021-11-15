ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Faces of the Unvaccinated: Local nurse explains her reasoning for not getting vaccinated, not letting children get COVID-19 vaccine

By Darren Kramer
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FPmHe_0cxcSEzQ00

(WTNH) – Most people in Connecticut who are eligible have been vaccinated against COVID-19, which is just over 70 percent. There are still thousands out there who refuse to get the vaccine.

Who are they, and why won’t they get the shot? All this week, News 8 will be airing their stores in a special series called Faces of the Unvaccinated.

A registered nurse, who despite having seen the ravages of COVID-19 first hand, will not get the vaccine.

Camile is a registered nurse at a major Connecticut hospital and worked in the COVID ward. She watched people suffer and die and even caught COVID-19 from a patient who died from it. Yet, she still refuses to be vaccinated.

“I feel just everything was rushed. I don’t feel there is enough evidence to make an educated decision on if the vaccine is safe and effective,” Camile said.

Keith Grant is the Senior System Director for Infection Prevention at Hartford HealthCare . He says vaccine development was historically fast, and it worked.

“I’ve had more than one person tell me we are just in a big clinical trial. This thing still isn’t scientifically proven, they don’t know, we are still part of a big test. Over five billion people have gotten the vaccine. The impact of the vaccine, if you look in Europe, they are now having soccer games. A soccer game in Europe is 100,000 plus people,” Grant said.

Camile has a vaccine exemption from her hospital and they test her regularly. She has three sons, who are all unvaccinated as well. Her 16-year-old son wants the shot, but she won’t let him get it.

Healthcare Workers: Information on COVID-19

“My 16-year-old has asked me several times, ‘can I just get vaccinated,’” Camile said. News 8’s Darren Kramer asked Camile, “And what did you tell him?” Camile responded, “I said no. Until you are 18 you can make your decision, but until that time, we’ll have more evidence and more knowledge.”

When asked where she got her information from, Camile said, “I’m getting a bachelor’s program, so I know where to go for good information.” News 8 asked her if politics was part of her decision. She responded by saying, “It’s about freedom. I think the government should not be able to tell us what to put in our bodies.”

Camile says while her fight over being vaccinated goes on, her number one concern hasn’t changed.

“Our number one concern is our patients. No matter what,” Camile said.

News 8 will introduce you to a New Haven pastor at a predominately Black church on Tuesday night. He says the Black community does not want to be bullied into taking a vaccine, and that you can’t trust the science.

For more information about COVID-19, click here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 2967

Pepe Timbale
2d ago

The tide is changing. People are waking up and seeing how they were lied to. The vaccine is NOT working. People don’t want to get a booster indefinitely and now we know that natural immunity is NOT spreading the virus. The CDC said so. So sad how many people got it and sadder is how they let their young children be experimented on.

Reply(59)
234
RJAA
1d ago

Funny, 100k at a soccer match all vaccinated so they can go. We have 100k at a University of Florida football game in the Swamp. Over 50% are NOT vaccinated and over 95% don't wear masks. This has been all season. Sorry lil fauchi, NO SUPER SPREADER EVENT like you promised. Just say NO to Let's Go Brandons mandates. Do your own research, determine your risks and make YOUR OWN decision.

Reply(68)
145
Victoria Trujillo
3d ago

It’s no one’s business why you don’t want to get vaccinated! It is our choice whether we want to or not! All I can say is thank you for choosing to say no and keeping our constitutional rights!

Reply(6)
100
 

Connecticut joins nationwide investigation into Instagram’s impact on children, young adults

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Attorney General William Tong announced Thursday the state joined a nationwide investigation into Meta Platforms, Inc., formerly known as Facebook. Tong accuses Facebook of “providing and promoting its social media platform – Instagram – to children and young adults despite knowing that such use is associated with physical and […]
INTERNET
WTNH

Women sue Yale over fentanyl switch-up at fertility clinic

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Seven women who say they suffered excruciating pain after a nurse stole fentanyl for her personal use and replaced it with saline sued Yale University on Wednesday, alleging it of failing to safeguard its supply of the painkilling opioid at a fertility clinic. The women say they underwent painful and invasive […]
ORANGE, CT
WTNH

OSHA suspends enforcement of large employer ‘vaccine mandate’

Following a November 12 decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, the OSHA says they have suspended all activities related to the implementation and enforcement of the emergency temporary standard pending future developments in the litigation. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
HEALTH
