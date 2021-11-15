ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Automated Asynchronous Remote Care Goes Mainstream

healthitanalytics.com
 5 days ago

Increase capacity and improve quality of life with a comprehensive automated RPM solution. What happens between patient encounters can be as important, if not more important...

healthitanalytics.com

HIT Consultant

Rad AI Nabs $25M to Automate Radiology Impressions, Save Time, Reduce Burnout, Improve Patient Care

– Rad AI, a Berkely, CA-based radiologist-led AI company, today announced $25M in Series A funding led by ARTIS Ventures with participation by several existing investors, including OCV Partners, Kickstart Fund, and Gradient Ventures (Google’s AI-focused fund). – Rad AI Omni automatically generates a customized impression from the findings and...
ENGINEERING
healthitanalytics.com

How Proactive Efforts Improve Healthcare Cybersecurity

Following years of digital transformation, much of which spurred on by the pandemic, healthcare organizations find themselves in the position of having to safeguard applications and information spanning their health IT ecosystem. At the same time, bad actors have identified healthcare as an industry ripe for cyberattacks, with ransomware and malware attacks becoming more and more commonplace. For covered entities and business associates to secure and protect health data systems and sensitive health information, they must become proactive in their health data security and privacy efforts.
TECHNOLOGY
healthitanalytics.com

Coordinating Efficient Care & Appropriate Reimbursement in Today’s Healthcare Environment

Managing clinical documents effectively is a vital activity for healthcare organizations. That’s especially true for those participating in a value-based care environment where population health and risk management depend on access to timely and accurate information. To ensure administrators and clinicians have the latest data, providers are turning to new...
HEALTH
#Automate#Hypertension#Remote Patient Monitoring#Chf
healthitanalytics.com

AI Promotes Preventive Care For At-Risk Atrial Fibrillation Patients

- Massachusetts General Hospital, the Broad Institute of MIT, and Harvard researchers created an artificial intelligence-based approach to identifying patients at risk of developing atrial fibrillation, promoting prevention care. Atrial fibrillation is a common condition that can cause clots in the heart that can then travel to the brain and...
HEALTH
healthitanalytics.com

Machine Learning, Whole Genome Sequencing Detect Disease Outbreaks

“The current method used by hospitals to find and stop infectious disease transmission among patients is antiquated. These practices haven’t changed significantly in over a century,” senior author and professor of infectious diseases at Pitt’s School of Medicine and epidemiology at Pitt’s Graduate School of Public Health, Lee Harrison, MD, said in a press release.
SCIENCE
healthitanalytics.com

Panel: Choosing the Right Value-Based Care Model

Value-based care is not one-size-fits-all. There are many types of value-based care models depending on the patient population the organization serves, its risk appetite, and its infrastructure and population health capabilities. But selecting the right model is key to success. Panelists discuss how they identified the appropriate value-based care model for their organization, what they implemented to operate under the model, and their strategies for ongoing success.
HEALTH SERVICES
healthitanalytics.com

Transition to Value-based Care by Building a Sustainable Care Management Model

Success in value-based care is largely determined by care management’s ability to improve outcomes and reduce avoidable ED visits efficiently. Payer and provider organizations seeking to build or grow the care management team to reach broader populations face financial sustainability challenges. This on-demand session follows Christie Clinic’s transition to value-based care and the steps it took to build its first remote patient monitoring-enabled care management team that is both financially sustainable and scalable.
HEALTH SERVICES
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Diabetes
healthitanalytics.com

Challenging the Status Quo for Diagnosing and Controlling Blood Pressure

High blood pressure costs the United States about $131 billion each year, yet healthcare providers have been slow to adopt the hypertension management guidelines published in 2017 by the American College of Cardiology (ACC) and the American Heart Association (AHA). In a recent study, two clinics sought to improve performance with CMS’ electronic clinical quality measure (eCQM) 165v9 (controlling high blood pressure) and analyze if close adherence to the ACC/AHA guidelines would be both clinically impactful and cost effective. They deployed at-home blood pressure monitoring for suspected hypertensive patients and, once the diagnosis was confirmed, delivered a series of digital educational messages, videos and tools to help patients control and improve their blood pressure. In this on-demand session, the clinical leader of the pilot presents the findings, including the significant impact this program had for patients with both suspected and confirmed hypertension.
HEALTH
healthitanalytics.com

5 Lessons Learned in Managing Total Cost of Care for Acute Episodes

Acute episodes of care are responsible for 50% of health insurance providers’ total cost of care, and 60% of that spend happens after the patient leaves the hospital. With 20 years of value-based hospitalist practice know-how, we help health insurance providers align their own hospitalist networks to improve continuity, reduce over-utilization and adverse outcomes, and support risk adjustment and quality star ratings through accurate and comprehensive documentation.
HEALTH SERVICES
healthitanalytics.com

Panel: Best Practices for Whole-Person Patient Care

Comprehensive, whole-person care integrates primary and specialty care into a seamless patient experience. Data-driven care coordination is essential to promoting prevention and encouraging patients to take control over their health and well-being. Panelists discuss the following:. Understanding risk stratification. Participating in data exchange for care coordination. Identifying social determinants of...
HEALTH SERVICES
healthitanalytics.com

Healthcare Compliance in Changing Regulatory Landscape

Healthcare organizations from providers to payers must be prepared to comply with federal regulation that now extends beyond their traditional brick-and-mortar institutions to include a growing body of business associates and other third-party organizations. To avoid legal and financial penalties, they require new resources to manage internal and external risks.
HEALTH SERVICES
EatThis

​​Stop Doing This or You'll Get Alzheimer's, Say Experts

Two of the main risk factors for Alzheimer's disease are aging and genetics, two things you can't do anything about. But experts say you can reduce your risk of Alzheimer's by keeping your brain healthy. These are some of the things you should stop doing ASAP to keep your mind at its sharpest. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Doctor encourages COVID-19 patients to consider monoclonal antibody treatment

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The FDA has given emergency use authorization for monoclonal antibody treatment for people with moderate COVID-19 symptoms. The treatment includes a 20-minute IV infusion then a 60-minute observation period. “COVID-19 is here it’s still here, we’re all fatigued about it we’ve talked about it...
PUBLIC HEALTH
bizjournals

Remote work ability is not enough to save mothers juggling child care

New research reveals just how damaging pandemic multitasking was to working mothers’ labor force participation over the past 20 months. The ability to work remotely hasn’t been a life preserver for college-educated mothers, who, struggling to balance both their jobs and caregiving responsibilities during the pandemic, opted to quit their jobs, according to a working paper from the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
healthitanalytics.com

2021 Value-Based Care Report: Physician Progress and Patient Outcomes

This report details three key areas of focus—prevention, outcomes and utilization, and costs and payments—for Humana individual Medicare Advantage (MA) members seeking care from primary care physicians in value-based agreements. A new section focuses on the experience ofpatients and physicians within value-based care (VBC). Humana shares these results annually to...
HEALTH SERVICES
healthitanalytics.com

More Healthcare Organization Focusing on Population Health Management

“This change reflects an increasing desire for transparency (in care and in healthcare billing), telehealth and value-based care. Over the years, acute care organizations have also notably increased their overall score for clinical quality and safety (up 17.2 percentage points since 2018),” the report stated. Over the past four years,...
HEALTH SERVICES

