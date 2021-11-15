‘Red Notice’: Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot & Ryan Reynolds Netflix Movie KOs ‘Shang-Chi’ In Streaming Debut Per Samba TV

Netflix ’s $200M Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds feature Red Notice was a sensation in U.S. Samba TV measured households, pulling in an awesome 4.2M in its Friday-Sunday debut.

The Rawson Marshall Thurber written and directed movie decimated the first weekend viewership of Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on Disney+ which became available to the streamer’s subscribers for free on Nov. 12, Disney+ Day; the pic ultimately being watched by 1.7M U.S. households in its first weekend.

Red Notice ‘s audience also blows away the first weekend viewership of any movie on HBO Max, Amazon and Disney+ as measured by Samba TV. Red Notice is higher than HBO Max’s first 3 days of Mortal Kombat (3.8M), Wonder Woman 1984 which also starred Gadot (2.2M) and Dune (1.9M). It also bests Amazon’s first four days of the Tomorrow War (2.4M) and Disney+’s Soul (2.4M).

Red Notice follows an FBI profiler (Johnson) in the middle of a daring heist where he’s forced to partner with the world’s greatest art thief Nolan Booth (Reynolds) in order to catch the world’s most wanted criminal, “The Bishop” (Gadot).

Samba TV measures streaming viewership in 3M households which tuned in for at least five minutes.

As previously touted by the Red Notice stars, the Netflix movie posted the streamer’s best opening day, and we hear the record weekend announcement is imminent. Previously, Netflix reported that Extraction was their most watched movie in 99M global U.S. households in its first 28 days, while their most engaged movie ever was 2018’s Bird Box which accumulated 282M viewed hours by the streamer’s subscribers.

Red Notice was also booked at 750 theaters, the pic receiving a one week exclusive theatrical window, opening on Nov. 5, and earned per industry estimates between $1.25M-$1.5M in its opening weekend. Red Notice continued to hold theaters in weekend 2, and we hear the pic’s running domestic total is well north of $2M. No. 3 chain Cinemark which books Netflix movies reported on Friday that Red Notice was the exhibitor’s best performing Netflix movie.

“At Cinemark, we love when we have the opportunity to create a cultural moment and comprehensive entertainment experience around a film,” said Wanda Gierhart Fearing, Cinemark Chief Marketing and Content Officer in a statement. “We are so appreciative of the enthusiasm and generosity from Netflix and Dwayne Johnson to make the Red Notice in-theatre experience exciting and engaging for moviegoers with surprises, giveaways and a Veteran’s Day discounted ticket offer. In the past year, Cinemark has shown more than 10 Netflix films in our immersive environment, and we look forward to testing financially viable models for both parties that have an exclusive theatrical window to eventize key films.”

Cinemark began its in-theatre relationship with Netflix through a limited-location test of Christmas Chronicles 2 a year ago.

Other Samba TV numbers on Red Notice: The movie drew 721k Great Britain households, 332k German households, and 42k Australia households over the weekend. The US audience skewed younger with 54 years old and below, Black (+7%), and Hispanic (+11%).

Shang-Chi was watched by 250k Great Britain homes, 85k German households, and 17k Australian households. The stateside audience overindexed with Black (+9%), Hispanic (+10%), and Asian (+47%) viewers said Samba TV.