ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Red Notice’: Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot & Ryan Reynolds Netflix Movie KOs ‘Shang-Chi’ In Streaming Debut Per Samba TV

By Anthony D'Alessandro
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dokV9_0cxcRXYC00

Netflix ’s $200M Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds feature Red Notice was a sensation in U.S. Samba TV measured households, pulling in an awesome 4.2M in its Friday-Sunday debut.

The Rawson Marshall Thurber written and directed movie decimated the first weekend viewership of Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on Disney+ which became available to the streamer’s subscribers for free on Nov. 12, Disney+ Day; the pic ultimately being watched by 1.7M U.S. households in its first weekend.

Red Notice ‘s audience also blows away the first weekend viewership of any movie on HBO Max, Amazon and Disney+ as measured by Samba TV. Red Notice is higher than HBO Max’s first 3 days of Mortal Kombat (3.8M), Wonder Woman 1984 which also starred Gadot (2.2M) and Dune (1.9M). It also bests Amazon’s first four days of the Tomorrow War (2.4M) and Disney+’s Soul (2.4M).

Red Notice follows an FBI profiler (Johnson) in the middle of a daring heist where he’s forced to partner with the world’s greatest art thief Nolan Booth (Reynolds) in order to catch the world’s most wanted criminal, “The Bishop” (Gadot).

Samba TV measures streaming viewership in 3M households which tuned in for at least five minutes.

As previously touted by the Red Notice stars, the Netflix movie posted the streamer’s best opening day, and we hear the record weekend announcement is imminent. Previously, Netflix reported that Extraction was their most watched movie in 99M global U.S. households in its first 28 days, while their most engaged movie ever was 2018’s Bird Box which accumulated 282M viewed hours by the streamer’s subscribers.

Red Notice was also booked at 750 theaters, the pic receiving a one week exclusive theatrical window, opening on Nov. 5, and earned per industry estimates between $1.25M-$1.5M in its opening weekend. Red Notice continued to hold theaters in weekend 2, and we hear the pic’s running domestic total is well north of $2M. No. 3 chain Cinemark which books Netflix movies reported on Friday that Red Notice was the exhibitor’s best performing Netflix movie.

“At Cinemark, we love when we have the opportunity to create a cultural moment and comprehensive entertainment experience around a film,” said Wanda Gierhart Fearing, Cinemark Chief Marketing and Content Officer in a statement. “We are so appreciative of the enthusiasm and generosity from Netflix and Dwayne Johnson to make the Red Notice in-theatre experience exciting and engaging for moviegoers with surprises, giveaways and a Veteran’s Day discounted ticket offer. In the past year, Cinemark has shown more than 10 Netflix films in our immersive environment, and we look forward to testing financially viable models for both parties that have an exclusive theatrical window to eventize key films.”

Cinemark began its in-theatre relationship with Netflix through a limited-location test of Christmas Chronicles 2 a year ago.

Other Samba TV numbers on Red Notice: The movie drew 721k Great Britain households, 332k German households, and 42k Australia households over the weekend. The US audience skewed younger with 54 years old and below, Black (+7%), and Hispanic (+11%).

Shang-Chi was watched by 250k Great Britain homes, 85k German households, and 17k Australian households. The stateside audience overindexed with Black (+9%), Hispanic (+10%), and Asian (+47%) viewers said Samba TV.

Elsewhere in Samba TV reporting, Netflix’s Sundance $15M+ acquisition Passing starring Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga was seen by 653K U.S. households in its first four days. UAR/MGM’s first weekend of No Time to Die
on PVOD clocked 421K households according to Samba TV. The pic was available to rent for $19.99.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Most Popular Netflix Movies & TV Series, Ranked By Total Viewing Time

Netflix released a treasure trove of data on its most popular movies and series that threw new light onto just how incredibly popular some of its offerings have been. What’s more, the streamer committed to doing so on a weekly basis. The weekly data will reflect total hours viewed, rather than the company’s previous metric of at least two minutes of watch time counting as a “household view.” Deadline curated running lists of the most popular Netflix shows and movies by household views up until the metrics changed in Nov. 2021. You can see them here. Given the streamer’s switch...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Eyes $45M Worldwide Opening Weekend, Looks At Thanksgiving Long Game – Box Office Preview

In the wake of Sony’s attempt to reboot Ghostbusters in 2016 with a female leading cast, the studio hasn’t given up on the IP and finally is releasing an all-new Jason Reitman-directed sequel, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which it has protected for a theatrical release throughout the pandemic. Exhibition bosses went nuts at CinemaCon for the movie, which has been described as having a Steven Spielberg-esque sensibility in its cast of kids — one of whom is the descendent of Harold Ramis’ Dr. Egon Spengler from the original 1980s movies. Franchise vets Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver and Annie Potts are back...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Dear David’: Lionsgate & BuzzFeed Team For Movie Thriller About Twitter Ghost Story That Went Viral

EXCLUSIVE: Lionsgate and BuzzFeed have revealed details about their third movie tie-up, Dear David. The supernatural thriller was originally set up at New Line with Dan Lin producing but we can reveal that the project is now set as the next production on Lionsgate and BuzzFeed’s feature slate. Based on a true story and one of the first Twitter urban legends, Dear David will tell the story of Adam Ellis, a former BuzzFeed employee and social media content creator who becomes haunted by the ghost of a boy possessed by a demonic entity. In 2018, Ellis’s Twitter thread about his experiences with the ghost he...
MOVIES
enstarz.com

Johnny Depp Replaced By Dwayne Johnson? Fans Show Support For Actor Amid Legal Battle

Johnny Depp needed to let go of his beloved characters - Captain Jack Sparrow and Gellert Grindelwald - after losing his wife-beater case against The Sun. With that said, he lost two of his greatest franchises and was immediately replaced by different stars. For the "Fantastic Beasts" franchise, Mads Mikkelsen stepped up while the "Pirates of the Caribbean" reportedly chose Karen Gillan to create a female spinoff of the movie.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tessa Thompson
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Person
Ruth Negga
Person
Gal Gadot
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Indiewire

The 7 Best Movies New to Netflix in November 2021

Another month, another wave of new Netflix titles hitting the platform. While you wouldn’t be wrong for chalking up the streamer as mostly a source for original binge-able TV series that go from the mind as soon as they enter it, Netflix at least tries to do some good each month with a few classic-ish movies to appeal to film fans.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Dwayne Johnson Says He, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds Can Make Marvel and DC Crossover Film Happen

The idea of a crossover between DC's superheroes and Marvel's has been something that has always captivated fans. The first official crossover between the two happened in 1976, with the jointly-published Superman vs. The Amazing Spider-Man, and there have been dozens more over the years...but it's been quite a while since one of those comics has been printed. Marvel editor Tom Brevoort has said that Marvel just doesn't consider such events worthwhile anymore, since they have to share the revenue with DC. While crossover books are always big sellers, the argument goes that Marvel can just make a big, ambitious book of their own, and even if it only sells 75% of what a crossover book would, that's still 25% more revenue than they would get profitsharing with another publisher.
TV SHOWS
The Independent

Ryan Reynolds explains how he ‘wasted millions of Netflix’s dollars’ on new film Red Notice

Ryan Reynolds has explained how he “wasted millions of Netflix’s dollars” on new film Red Notice.The streaming service’s new release, which has a limited run in cinemas from today (5 November), stars Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot. It is reportedly its most expensive film to date, with a budget of $200m (£144.6m).Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, Red Notice follows an Interpol agent who attempts to hunt down and capture the world’s most wanted art thief.According to Gadot, Reynolds would often make his co-stars laugh so much that they ended up ruining loads of takes.“We broke so many takes,”...
MOVIES
Popculture

Hit Ryan Reynolds Movie Leaving Netflix Just Weeks After Reaching No. 1

Just weeks after joining Netflix and hitting the top of the U.S. movie charts, the 2012 thriller Safe House is leaving the platform. The movie stars Denzel Washington and Red Notice actor Ryan Reynolds. Monday, Nov. 15 was the last day to watch the movie on the streamer. The movie will be moving over to NBCUniversal's Peacock platform on Tuesday, Nov. 16.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samba Tv#Red Notice#U S Samba Tv#Marvel#Disney Day#Red Notice S#Wonder Woman 1984#Disney S Soul#Fbi#The Red Notice#Extraction
shortlist.com

Netflix's latest movie is its biggest-ever opening day hit

You may not think it from the critical bashing the film got but Netflix has got another giant hit on its hands, thanks to the opening day results of Red Notice - Netflix's latest original movie which stars Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot. Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ComicBook

Ryan Reynolds Has the Perfect Response When Asked Who Would Win: Wonder Woman, Black Adam, or Deadpool?

Ryan Reynolds had the perfect answer when asked who would win in a fight between his Marvel character Deadpool, and DC's Wonder Woman and Black Adam. It's a timely question, as Reynolds is starring in Netflix's action-comedy Red Notice alongside Gal Gadot and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who play the live-action movie versions of Wonder Woman and Black Adam (respectively). Red Notice will pit Johnson's lawman John Hartley against Reynolds con artist Nolan Booth and Gadot's master art thief, Bishop, so this little versus battle will be playing out onscreen, even without the colorful costumes.
MOVIES
Cars 108

Ryan Reynolds Explains Why He’s Taking a Break From Acting

Last month, Ryan Reynolds announced via an Instagram post that he was taking “a little sabbatical” from acting following his work on the upcoming Apple Original film Spirited. “That’s a wrap for me on Spirited,” Reynolds wrote. “Perfect time for a little sabbatical from movie making. I’m gonna miss every...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Two Kurt Russell Movies Hit the Netflix Top 10

Kurt Russell has a whole new generation of fans, all thanks to his turn as Santa Claus in Netflix's 2018 hit The Christmas Chronicles. The movie even earned a sequel, The Christmas Chronicles 2, which gave his longtime partner Goldie Hawn an even bigger part as Mrs. Claus. Although Thanksgiving is still a few days away, both movies are already starting to climb Netflix's U.S. charts before Christmas.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Michael Keaton Upset To Learn Ryan Reynolds Also Crossed Over Between Marvel And DC

Michael Keaton was kind of upset to learn that Ryan Reynolds has also crossed over between Marvel and DC. The Batman star sat down with Jimmy Kimmel for an interview, and the host had to break the bad news to the beloved actor. Keaton's response got a bit colorful, but he understood. Of course, he's been in Spider-Man: Homecoming and the Dark Knight's beginnings in movies. On the other hand, Reynolds was the Green Lantern and absolutely crushed Deadpool for Marvel. You're going to see even more actors pop up between the two threads in future projects as more of them get greenlit every day. So, he's not going to try and learn a lot about these two separate universes in an effort to not get any more confused than he already is. For some fans, he's the best Batman, but he clearly isn't taking himself too seriously in the years since he helped make the superhero genre explode.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Red Notice: Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot Celebrate Their First "Actual Premiere" in Two Years

Red Notice had its world premiere last night, and all of the film's big stars were in attendance. Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot are all starring in Netflix's action/comedy, and for some of them, this was their first big premiere since the pandemic began. Both Gadot and Reynolds took to Instagram to celebrate the event and praise the organizers for making it both fun and safe.
MOVIES
fox32chicago.com

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson talks new Netflix action film 'Red Notice'

CHICAGO - Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson stars alongside Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot in the new action comedy "Red Notice," the biggest movie in the history of Netflix. Johnson stars as a secret agent tracking down two of the most famous art thieves on the planet. Aside from big action...
TV SHOWS
NPR

A Rock and a Reynolds meet a Gal in 'Red Notice'

What has a wisecracking Ryan Reynolds, a glamorous Gal Godot, a muscled Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and a very convoluted story about priceless eggs? It's the new Netflix action comedy Red Notice, which combines cars, boats and secret safes with ballroom dancing and a jailbreak — all in the same frame as three big-budget action leads.
MOVIES
kshb.com

Johnson, Reynolds and Gadot team up for chuckles, excitement in clever 'Red Notice'

We may not need that shaky-looking "Uncharted" movie after all, now that "Red Notice" exists. The film, which drops on Netflix on Friday, captures the spirit of the "Uncharted" video game series — itself a spiritual successor to "Indiana Jones" flicks — better than a direct adaptation could. It links up Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot for a globe-skipping treasure hunt, breezy action scenes and double-crosses — all with a constant stream of witty dialogue.
MOVIES
Deadline

Deadline

27K+
Followers
19K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy