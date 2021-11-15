ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After-Hours Stock Movers 11/15: (AXON) (RMO) (RPRX) Higher; (BODY) (OPTN) (CLOV) Lower (more...)

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Beachbody Company (NYSE: BODY) 21% LOWER; reported Q3 EPS of ($0.13), $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.15). Revenue for the quarter came in at $208.1 million versus the...

www.streetinsider.com

Related
InvestorPlace

3 Sinking Stocks to Sell as They Notch New Lows

The market tide continues to rise, but not all boats are being lifted. Some have gaping holes and are sinking even as everything else floats to new heights. That makes them prime stocks to sell. Losing money when the broad market is declining would be understandable and forgivable — doing...
STOCKS
investing.com

2 A-Rated Stocks That Could Soar 80% or More, According to Wall Street

While concerns over a resurgence of COVID-19 cases and historically-high inflation have fostered stock market volatility, solid third-quarter corporate earnings and strong retail sales should support the benchmark indexes. So, we think it could be wise to bet on quality stocks Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) and Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS), which are expected to rally by more than 80% in price, according to Wall Street analysts. Also, these stocks are rated A (Strong Buy) in our proprietary rating system. So, let’s examine these names.The equity market remains volatile due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Europe and the historically high inflation in the United States. Austria recently announced that it would reimpose a national lockdown due to rising COVID-19 cases. And U.S. consumer confidence plunged to a 10-year low in November, reflecting heightened inflation concerns. However, S&P 500 and Nasdaq have been hovering near their all-time highs lately thanks to strong corporate earnings and investors’ optimism about retail sales.
STOCKS
Warren Buffett
StreetInsider.com

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) Prices 10M Share IPO at $15/sh

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SONO) announces the pricing of its initial public offering of 10,000,000 common shares at a price to the public of $15.00 per share. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,500,000 common shares at the initial public offering price. The common shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on November 17, 2021, under the ticker symbol "SEV". The offering is expected to close on November 19, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Infinite Acquisition Corp. (NFNT.U) Prices Upsized 24M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Infinite Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: NFNT.U) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 24,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") under the ticker symbol "NFNT.U" beginning on November 19, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on the NYSE under the symbols "NFNT" and "NFNT WS," respectively.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Impinj Inc (PI) PT Raised to $95 at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst T. Michael Walkley raised the price target on Impinj Inc (NASDAQ: PI) to $95.00 (from $75.00) while maintaining a Buy rating.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Tuniu (TOUR) Misses Q3 EPS by 3c

Tuniu (NASDAQ: TOUR) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.03), $0.03 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.00. Revenue for the quarter came in at $17.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $24.95 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Evercore ISI Upgrades Hain Celestial (HAIN) to Outperform

Evercore ISI analyst David Palmer upgraded Hain Celestial (NASDAQ: HAIN) from In Line to Outperform with a price target of $48.00 (from $46.00).
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Morgan Stanley Downgrades Citrix Systems (CTXS) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley analyst Sanjit Singh downgraded Citrix Systems (NASDAQ: CTXS) from Equalweight to Underweight with a price target of $85.00 (from $90.00). The analyst comments "With fluctuating contract and billings durations,uncertainty on how the mix of bookings evolves going forward and original 2022FCF per share targets (assuming 7-8% revenue growth and 31-33% operating margin)now looking unattainable, we shift our valuation methodology to EPS which we think has more visibility compared to FCF per share. To arrive at our target of $85, we apply 16x our lowered CY23 EPS estimate of $5.32. We think a 16x multiple is justified as this is inline with the average of slower growing,at scale software peers who have significant on-premise exposure (Akamai, Check Point, Oracle, NortonLifeLock, VMware and Solarwinds). We note that our 2021-2023E EPS CAGR forecast of 5% for Citrix is inline with the peer group described above, further supporting our 16x multipl"
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Robert Half International (RHI) Declares $0.38 Quarterly Dividend; 1.4% Yield

Robert Half International (NYSE: RHI) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share, or $1.52 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 24, 2021, with an ex-dividend date...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Lumen Technologies (LUMN) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend; 7.3% Yield

Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, or $1 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 10, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 29, 2021,...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

CDW (CDW) Raises Quarterly Dividend 25% to $0.50; 1.1% Yield

CDW (NASDAQ: CDW) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share, or $2 annualized. This is a 25% increase from the prior dividend of $0.40. The dividend will be payable on December 10, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 24, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of November 23, 2021.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

Bristol Myers' portfolio is full of blockbuster products that will continue to drive growth. A new approval should help smooth out losses from Amgen's struggling medicines. There are excellent reasons to consider investing in dividend-paying stocks. First, some investors might be looking for a source of passive income, which is something dividends can provide. Second, dividend stocks have historically outperformed their peers that do not pay dividends.
STOCKS
CNBC

What Jim Cramer is watching in the market, including an energy stock that could crush it

Sticking my neck out to say that Workday (WDAY) should be bought…this quarter was a very strong one, and the pipeline is the best it has been in ages... I think the stock ran up because there were three straight days of upgrades...I have interviewed CEO Aneel Bhusri literally dozens of times and he was the most ebullient I can recall him on Mad last night... they are winning every jump ball... Piper raises price target.
STOCKS

