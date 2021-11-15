Boston Celtics: Why Enes Kanter should play in 2021-22

VITALS: The Heat and Celtics meet for the first of three matchups this regular season. Last season, Miami won the series, 2-1. The Heat are 50-76 all-time versus Boston during the regular season, including 29-36 in home games and 21-40 in road games. ... Forward Jimmy Butler was named the NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week on 11/1 ... Center Bam Adebayo has posted a double-double in five of six games this season ... Guard Kyle Lowry has started in 576-straight games in which he has appeared in ... Forward Duncan Robinson has hit a three-point field goal in 55 straight games, the second-longest streak in team history ... For the Heat, guard Victor Oladipo (knee) and guard Max Strus (knee) are out. Forward KZ Okpala (ankle) is questionable.
