ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Boston Celtics: Why Enes Kanter should play in 2021-22

By Andrew Hughes
FanSided
FanSided
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s starting to seem like the powers that be are keeping Enes Kanter off the court for the Boston Celtics. The knocks on Kanter mainly involve his defensive struggles, but he is not unplayable, despite amassing 9:49 of court-time in two games so far this season. He hasn’t appeared since October...

hardwoodhoudini.com

Comments / 0

Related
InsideTheHeat

Boston Celtics at Miami Heat Preview

VITALS: The Heat and Celtics meet for the first of three matchups this regular season. Last season, Miami won the series, 2-1. The Heat are 50-76 all-time versus Boston during the regular season, including 29-36 in home games and 21-40 in road games. ... Forward Jimmy Butler was named the NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week on 11/1 ... Center Bam Adebayo has posted a double-double in five of six games this season ... Guard Kyle Lowry has started in 576-straight games in which he has appeared in ... Forward Duncan Robinson has hit a three-point field goal in 55 straight games, the second-longest streak in team history ... For the Heat, guard Victor Oladipo (knee) and guard Max Strus (knee) are out. Forward KZ Okpala (ankle) is questionable.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Enes Kanter
Person
Brad Stevens
Person
Ime Udoka
Person
Al Horford
Bangor Daily News

Letter: Celtics’ Enes Kanter continues human rights activism

Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com. Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter has always been a massive advocate for freedom of speech as well as other human rights activism. Kanter, a native of Turkey, has been openly critical of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan for his corruption — with Kanter calling him “the Hitler of our century.”
NBA
Bleacher Report

Grading Jayson Tatum, Celtics' Top Stars to Open 2021-22 NBA Season

All is not well with the Boston Celtics. Sure, they snapped a three-game losing streak on Wednesday, but there are only so many brownie points to be earned from a triumph over the rebuilding Orlando Magic. Not to mention, the win was reportedly preceded by a players-only meeting that ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski described as "perhaps not a terribly productive meeting—maybe not even beneficial," h/t Celtics Wire.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boston Celtics#Celtic#Basketball Operations#Cs#Cavs#Mavs#Turkish#Chinese
nbcboston.com

Jaylen Brown Injury: Why the Celtics Are Playing It Safe

Jaylen Brown details level of concern with hamstring injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Hamstring injuries can be fickle, which explains why Jaylen Brown is still sidelined despite feeling "no pain." The Boston Celtics wing is expected to miss one to two weeks with a right hamstring injury he...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NewsBreak
Basketball
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
sportsaldente.com

NBA 2021/2022: Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks Predictions

The following article is about the prediction of the match between the Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks. After a week of hard work, people expect to do something relaxing and fun on the weekend. But this weekend, they will switch to the sports section to enjoy NBA 2021/2022. The levels of matches that are played are improving with each day. NBA can be fun but definitely not relaxing. The tension people feel during those matches cannot be described in words. And if it is their favorite team, then they will forget to speak during the match and keep on perspiring even if the air conditioner is on. People love that mixed feeling of tension and excitement, and there is only one source of that feeling; the NBA.
NBA
wccbcharlotte.com

NBA Center Enes Kanter: Human Rights And Saving People’s Lives Comes First

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – NBA center Enes Kanter has ignited a firestorm by calling China’s leader Xi Jinping a quote “brutal dictator.” The Boston Celtics player is using social media to get his messages to the masses. Kanter has also been wearing sneakers at games emblazoned with with messages like “Freedom”...
NBA
NESN

Celtics’ Enes Kanter ‘Encouraged’ By NBA To Speak Out Against China

Things seemingly are being handled a little different this time around, as the NBA deals with another controversy with China — courtesy of Enes Kanter. The Boston Celtics center has been increasingly critical of the Chinese government in support of Tibet, and this season he’s called out the league and Nike for their relations to the nation on the news, social media and with customized sneakers during games.
NBA
Bleacher Report

Celtics' Biggest Surprises Through Opening 3 Weeks of 2021-22 NBA Season

It's been a choppy start to the 2021-22 NBA season for the Boston Celtics under new head coach Ime Udoka. Eleven games into the campaign, they have already had a three-game losing streak and a stretch of three wins in four outings. The offense has occasionally erupted but often wound up stuck in the mud. The defense has been suffocating at times but problematically—and, based on the personnel, unexpectedly—leaky at others.
NBA
NESN

Celtics Center Al Horford ‘Proud’ Of Enes Kanter After Making Impact

Enes Kanter has been at the center of discussion lately. The Boston Celtics big man has been known for his outspoken activism off the court, but also hasn’t been seeing much time on it lately. Celtics head coach Ime Udoka confirmed his lack of time hasn’t had to do with his activism, but he hasn’t been happy with it.
NBA
FanSided

FanSided

185K+
Followers
375K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy