FiveThirtyEight updates Ohio State and other contenders' chances of making the CFP

We’re at it again. We keep following the updated odds for Ohio State and other contenders to make the College Football Playoff, and we’re following the lead of the popular analytics website FiveThirtyEight on the whole deal.

Each week — in fact twice a week — the fine folks at FiveThirtyEight update their College Football Playoff Predictor based on a formula derived from historical rankings of the CFP committee. In fact, from the website itself:

“Our model uses the College Football Playoff selection committee’s past behavior and an Elo rating-based system to anticipate how the committee will rank teams and ultimately choose playoff contestants, accounting for factors that include record, strength of schedule, conference championships won and head-to-head results. It also uses ESPN’s Football Power Index and the committee’s rankings to forecast teams’ chances of winning. (Before Nov. 2, when the CFP will release its first rankings, the Associated Press Top 25 poll is used instead.) The teams included above either have at least a 0.5 percent chance of making the playoff or are in the top 25 in at least one of the three rankings we use in our model: FPI, the Elo-based rating or CFP/AP. Every forecast update is based on 10,000 simulations of the remaining season. Full methodology »”

That’s all a fancy way of saying developer Jay Boice and statistic modeler Nate Silver are a lot smarter than you and I.

We last checked in on the model after the second release of the CFP rankings last Tuesday, and we’re taking a look again after this past weekend’s games. Here’s a new look at how the FiveThirtyEight College Football Playoff prediction model looks on the eve of another unveiling of the updated CFP rankings.

12

Michigan State Spartans (9-1)

Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs against Michigan defensive back R.J. Moten (6) during the second half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

11/20 – at Ohio State

11/27 – vs. Penn State

Chances of making the College Football Playoff

10% (no change)

Chances if win out

99% (up from 98%)

11

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-1)

Sept. 30, 2017; Winston-Salem, NC; A closeup view of a Wake Forest Demon Deacons helmet during the game against the Florida State Seminoles at BB&T Field. Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

11/20 – at Clemson

11/27 – at Boston College

Chances of making the College Football Playoff

11% (up from 10%)

Chances if win out

63%

10

Baylor Bears (8-2)

Oct. 30, 2021; Waco, Texas; Baylor Bears quarterback Gerry Bohanon (11) celebrates a 31-24 win over the Texas Longhorns during an NCAA football game at McLane Stadium. Stephen Spillman-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

11/20 – at Kansas State

11/27 – vs. Texas Tech

Chances of making the College Football Playoff

12% (first week back over 10%)

Chances if win out

55%

9

Oklahoma Sooners (9-1)

Oklahoma’s Caleb Williams (13) lines up for a play during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Oklahoma won 52-31. USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

11/20 – vs. Iowa State

11/27 – at Oklahoma State

Chances of making the College Football Playoff

17% (down from 43%)

Chances if win out

77% (down from > 99%)

8

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-1)

Sept. 5, 2021; Tallahassee, Florida; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Joe Wilkins Jr. (5) celebrates with running back Kyren Williams (23) after a touchdown in the second quarter against the Florida State Seminoles at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

11/20 – vs. Georgia Tech

11/27 – at Stanford

Chances of making the College Football Playoff

23% (up from 14%)

Chances if win out

31% (down from 32%)

7

Michigan Wolverines (9-1)

Oct. 2, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin; Michigan Wolverines defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) rushes the quarterback as Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Logan Bruss (60) blocks during the third quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

11/20 – at Maryland

11/27 – vs. Ohio State

Chances of making the College Football Playoff

24% (up from 17%)

Chances if win out

82% (down from 84%)

6

Oklahoma State Cowboys (9-1)

Oklahoma State’s Spencer Sanders (3) celebrates during a 24-14 win against Baylor on Oct. 2. USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

11/20 – at Texas Tech

11/27 – vs. Oklahoma

Chances of making the College Football Playoff

33% (up from 23%)

Chances if win out

96% (down from 98%)

5

Cincinnati Bearcats (10-0)

Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell leads the Cincinnati Bearcats onto the field to warm up before the NCAA football game between Cincinnati Bearcats and Murray State Racers on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

11/20 – vs. SMU

11/26 – at Eastern Carolina

Chances of making the College Football Playoff

34% (up from 33%)

Chances if win out

70% (up from 67%)

4

Ohio State Buckeyes (9-1)

The Ohio State Buckeyes take the field prior to the NCAA football game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

11/20 – vs. Michigan State

11/27 – at Michigan

Chances of making the College Football Playoff

41% (down from 42%)

Chances if win out

99% (up from 98%)

3

Oregon Ducks (9-1)

Oregon inside linebacker Noah Sewell makes the Hawaiian shaka (hang loose) gesture with his hands as he joins his team in warmups during Fall Camp with the Ducks. USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

11/20 – at Utah

11/27 – vs. Oregon State

Chances of making the College Football Playoff

41% (up from 37%)

Chances if win out

99% (up front 98%)

2

Alabama Crimson Tide (9-1)

Jan. 1, 2020; Orlando, Florida; Alabama Crimson Tide mascot Big Al entertains the fans before the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Camping World Stadium. Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

11/20 – vs. Arkansas

11/27 – at Auburn

Chances of making the College Football Playoff

58% (up from 53%)

Chances if win out

> 99% (no change)

1

Georgia Bulldogs (10-0)

Sept. 25, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) runs the ball during the first half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vanderbilt Stadium. Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

11/20 – vs. Charleston Southern

11/27 – at Georgia Tech

Chances of making the College Football Playoff

81% (up from 80%)

Chances if win out

>99% (no change)

List

List

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.