FiveThirtyEight updates Ohio State and other contenders' chances of making the CFP
We’re at it again. We keep following the updated odds for Ohio State and other contenders to make the College Football Playoff, and we’re following the lead of the popular analytics website FiveThirtyEight on the whole deal.
Each week — in fact twice a week — the fine folks at FiveThirtyEight update their College Football Playoff Predictor based on a formula derived from historical rankings of the CFP committee. In fact, from the website itself:
“Our model uses the College Football Playoff selection committee’s past behavior and an Elo rating-based system to anticipate how the committee will rank teams and ultimately choose playoff contestants, accounting for factors that include record, strength of schedule, conference championships won and head-to-head results. It also uses ESPN’s Football Power Index and the committee’s rankings to forecast teams’ chances of winning. (Before Nov. 2, when the CFP will release its first rankings, the Associated Press Top 25 poll is used instead.) The teams included above either have at least a 0.5 percent chance of making the playoff or are in the top 25 in at least one of the three rankings we use in our model: FPI, the Elo-based rating or CFP/AP. Every forecast update is based on 10,000 simulations of the remaining season. Full methodology »”
That’s all a fancy way of saying developer Jay Boice and statistic modeler Nate Silver are a lot smarter than you and I.
We last checked in on the model after the second release of the CFP rankings last Tuesday, and we’re taking a look again after this past weekend’s games. Here’s a new look at how the FiveThirtyEight College Football Playoff prediction model looks on the eve of another unveiling of the updated CFP rankings.
12
Michigan State Spartans (9-1)
Remaining Schedule
11/20 – at Ohio State
11/27 – vs. Penn State
Chances of making the College Football Playoff
10% (no change)
Chances if win out
99% (up from 98%)
11
Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-1)
Remaining Schedule
11/20 – at Clemson
11/27 – at Boston College
Chances of making the College Football Playoff
11% (up from 10%)
Chances if win out
63%
10
Baylor Bears (8-2)
Remaining Schedule
11/20 – at Kansas State
11/27 – vs. Texas Tech
Chances of making the College Football Playoff
12% (first week back over 10%)
Chances if win out
55%
9
Oklahoma Sooners (9-1)
Remaining Schedule
11/20 – vs. Iowa State
11/27 – at Oklahoma State
Chances of making the College Football Playoff
17% (down from 43%)
Chances if win out
77% (down from > 99%)
8
Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-1)
Remaining Schedule
11/20 – vs. Georgia Tech
11/27 – at Stanford
Chances of making the College Football Playoff
23% (up from 14%)
Chances if win out
31% (down from 32%)
7
Michigan Wolverines (9-1)
Remaining Schedule
11/20 – at Maryland
11/27 – vs. Ohio State
Chances of making the College Football Playoff
24% (up from 17%)
Chances if win out
82% (down from 84%)
6
Oklahoma State Cowboys (9-1)
Remaining Schedule
11/20 – at Texas Tech
11/27 – vs. Oklahoma
Chances of making the College Football Playoff
33% (up from 23%)
Chances if win out
96% (down from 98%)
5
Cincinnati Bearcats (10-0)
Remaining Schedule
11/20 – vs. SMU
11/26 – at Eastern Carolina
Chances of making the College Football Playoff
34% (up from 33%)
Chances if win out
70% (up from 67%)
4
Ohio State Buckeyes (9-1)
Remaining Schedule
11/20 – vs. Michigan State
11/27 – at Michigan
Chances of making the College Football Playoff
41% (down from 42%)
Chances if win out
99% (up from 98%)
3
Oregon Ducks (9-1)
Remaining Schedule
11/20 – at Utah
11/27 – vs. Oregon State
Chances of making the College Football Playoff
41% (up from 37%)
Chances if win out
99% (up front 98%)
2
Alabama Crimson Tide (9-1)
Remaining Schedule
11/20 – vs. Arkansas
11/27 – at Auburn
Chances of making the College Football Playoff
58% (up from 53%)
Chances if win out
> 99% (no change)
1
Georgia Bulldogs (10-0)
Remaining Schedule
11/20 – vs. Charleston Southern
11/27 – at Georgia Tech
Chances of making the College Football Playoff
81% (up from 80%)
Chances if win out
>99% (no change)
