ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

FiveThirtyEight updates Ohio State and other contenders' chances of making the CFP

By Phil Harrison
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uqKUS_0cxcQRI300

We’re at it again. We keep following the updated odds for Ohio State and other contenders to make the College Football Playoff, and we’re following the lead of the popular analytics website FiveThirtyEight on the whole deal.

Each week — in fact twice a week — the fine folks at FiveThirtyEight update their College Football Playoff Predictor based on a formula derived from historical rankings of the CFP committee. In fact, from the website itself:

“Our model uses the College Football Playoff selection committee’s past behavior and an Elo rating-based system to anticipate how the committee will rank teams and ultimately choose playoff contestants, accounting for factors that include record, strength of schedule, conference championships won and head-to-head results. It also uses ESPN’s Football Power Index and the committee’s rankings to forecast teams’ chances of winning. (Before Nov. 2, when the CFP will release its first rankings, the Associated Press Top 25 poll is used instead.) The teams included above either have at least a 0.5 percent chance of making the playoff or are in the top 25 in at least one of the three rankings we use in our model: FPI, the Elo-based rating or CFP/AP. Every forecast update is based on 10,000 simulations of the remaining season. Full methodology »”

That’s all a fancy way of saying developer Jay Boice and statistic modeler Nate Silver are a lot smarter than you and I.

We last checked in on the model after the second release of the CFP rankings last Tuesday, and we’re taking a look again after this past weekend’s games. Here’s a new look at how the FiveThirtyEight College Football Playoff prediction model looks on the eve of another unveiling of the updated CFP rankings.

12

Michigan State Spartans (9-1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=212ppi_0cxcQRI300
Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs against Michigan defensive back R.J. Moten (6) during the second half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

11/20 – at Ohio State

11/27 – vs. Penn State

Chances of making the College Football Playoff

10% (no change)

Chances if win out

99% (up from 98%)

11

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GATsZ_0cxcQRI300
Sept. 30, 2017; Winston-Salem, NC; A closeup view of a Wake Forest Demon Deacons helmet during the game against the Florida State Seminoles at BB&T Field. Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

11/20 – at Clemson

11/27 – at Boston College

Chances of making the College Football Playoff

11% (up from 10%)

Chances if win out

63%

10

Baylor Bears (8-2)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tcn2q_0cxcQRI300
Oct. 30, 2021; Waco, Texas; Baylor Bears quarterback Gerry Bohanon (11) celebrates a 31-24 win over the Texas Longhorns during an NCAA football game at McLane Stadium. Stephen Spillman-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

11/20 – at Kansas State

11/27 – vs. Texas Tech

Chances of making the College Football Playoff

12% (first week back over 10%)

Chances if win out

55%

9

Oklahoma Sooners (9-1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s9WRM_0cxcQRI300
Oklahoma’s Caleb Williams (13) lines up for a play during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Oklahoma won 52-31. USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

11/20 – vs. Iowa State

11/27 – at Oklahoma State

Chances of making the College Football Playoff

17% (down from 43%)

Chances if win out

77% (down from > 99%)

8

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JdxCb_0cxcQRI300
Sept. 5, 2021; Tallahassee, Florida; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Joe Wilkins Jr. (5) celebrates with running back Kyren Williams (23) after a touchdown in the second quarter against the Florida State Seminoles at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

11/20 – vs. Georgia Tech

11/27 – at Stanford

Chances of making the College Football Playoff

23% (up from 14%)

Chances if win out

31% (down from 32%)

7

Michigan Wolverines (9-1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nmejz_0cxcQRI300
Oct. 2, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin; Michigan Wolverines defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) rushes the quarterback as Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Logan Bruss (60) blocks during the third quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

11/20 – at Maryland

11/27 – vs. Ohio State

Chances of making the College Football Playoff

24% (up from 17%)

Chances if win out

82% (down from 84%)

6

Oklahoma State Cowboys (9-1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DV5HL_0cxcQRI300
Oklahoma State’s Spencer Sanders (3) celebrates during a 24-14 win against Baylor on Oct. 2. USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

11/20 – at Texas Tech

11/27 – vs. Oklahoma

Chances of making the College Football Playoff

33% (up from 23%)

Chances if win out

96% (down from 98%)

5

Cincinnati Bearcats (10-0)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IPb5d_0cxcQRI300
Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell leads the Cincinnati Bearcats onto the field to warm up before the NCAA football game between Cincinnati Bearcats and Murray State Racers on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

11/20 – vs. SMU

11/26 – at Eastern Carolina

Chances of making the College Football Playoff

34% (up from 33%)

Chances if win out

70% (up from 67%)

4

Ohio State Buckeyes (9-1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Myee8_0cxcQRI300
The Ohio State Buckeyes take the field prior to the NCAA football game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

11/20 – vs. Michigan State

11/27 – at Michigan

Chances of making the College Football Playoff

41% (down from 42%)

Chances if win out

99% (up from 98%)

3

Oregon Ducks (9-1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yv5Lj_0cxcQRI300
Oregon inside linebacker Noah Sewell makes the Hawaiian shaka (hang loose) gesture with his hands as he joins his team in warmups during Fall Camp with the Ducks. USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

11/20 – at Utah

11/27 – vs. Oregon State

Chances of making the College Football Playoff

41% (up from 37%)

Chances if win out

99% (up front 98%)

2

Alabama Crimson Tide (9-1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LpfOG_0cxcQRI300
Jan. 1, 2020; Orlando, Florida; Alabama Crimson Tide mascot Big Al entertains the fans before the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Camping World Stadium. Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

11/20 – vs. Arkansas

11/27 – at Auburn

Chances of making the College Football Playoff

58% (up from 53%)

Chances if win out

> 99% (no change)

1

Georgia Bulldogs (10-0)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TVHLM_0cxcQRI300
Sept. 25, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) runs the ball during the first half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vanderbilt Stadium. Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

11/20 – vs. Charleston Southern

11/27 – at Georgia Tech

Chances of making the College Football Playoff

81% (up from 80%)

Chances if win out

>99% (no change)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L8FrX_0cxcQRI300

List

List

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: This Cheerleader’s Unfortunate Moment Is Going Viral

Every now and then, an unfortunate incident befalls a cheerleader – or several – on the sideline following a play. Well, that was the case once again on Saturday afternoon. During Oklahoma’s game against Texas Tech, Sooners safety Patrick Fields hauled in an interception off of a tipped pass. Fields...
SPORTS
The Spun

No. 3 Team In The Country Goes Down On Saturday Night

For the second time this season, Purdue spoiled an undefeated Big Ten team’s season. On Saturday night, the Boilermakers defeated Michigan State by a final score of 40-29. ESPN analyst Lee Corso put the Spartans on upset alert before this game even began, saying “Michigan State is going to get beat this week and they’re out [of the College Football Playoff picture] anyhow.”
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Maryland State
State
Arkansas State
State
Utah State
On3.com

WATCH: Nick Saban goes gaga over surprise guest during press conference

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had a surprise guest via Zoom at his press conference on Wednesday. Because his wife was not yet home, The Athletic’s Aaron Suttles had to hop on a call with his son. After Suttles asked a question about linebacker Henry To’o To’o’s progression since transferring from Tennessee, Saban responded with an inquiry of his own.
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oklahoma State#Cfp#Kansas State#American Football#Elo#Espn#Fpi#Cfp Ap#Ohio State 11 27#Penn State Chances
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
College Football
news-shield.com

The rundown on potential LSU coaches: 2 new names and 2 scratches

BATON ROUGE, La. - The games on the field have lost their luster in what has become something of a lost season for LSU football in 2021. One big game now outshines them all. The game to determine who wins the windfall to become the Tigers’ next coach. Athletic director...
NFL
The Spun

Lane Kiffin Rumored To Be ‘Top Candidate’ For Notable Job

There’s no reason for Lane Kiffin to leave Ole Miss right now, but if he’s considering going to a different program, he should have options. Yahoo Sports reporter Dan Wentzel recently reached out to infamous Miami Hurricanes booster Nevin Shapiro for his thoughts on the program’s future. With Manny Diaz on the hot seat, all signs point to the Hurricanes making a major move in the offseason.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

College football upset picks Week 12: Oklahoma and 5 teams on upset alert

College football upset picks for Week 12 as Oklahoma and several other ranked teams could be in trouble and are on upset alert this week. The College Football Playoff committee would not relent on keeping Oklahoma outside of the College Football Playoff top four despite the team leading the Big 12 and going undefeated to start the season. Finally, the committee was proven right as Oklahoma lost to Baylor on the road over the weekend. It basically puts a stake into any hopes the Sooners had to play for a championship this season.
OKLAHOMA STATE
On3.com

WATCH: Officials make controversial incompletion call on Ohio State

Ohio State believes that officials made an incorrect call on a pass attempt in the fourth quarter against Nebraska. Quarterback CJ Stroud dropped back to pass, seemingly finding wide receiver Julian Fleming open on the sideline. Instead, officials ruled the pass incomplete, drawing the ire of many Ohio State fans.
OHIO STATE
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Juwan Howard News

Juwan Howard has left a fast impression at his alma mater, and Michigan officially rewarded its head men’s basketball coach on Tuesday. Howard signed a five-year contract extension with UM yesterday. This locks the former Wolverine in through the 2025-26 season and comes with a “significant” pay increase. After going...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sports Illustrated

No. 3 Oregon Opens as Underdog vs. Utah

ORE +3 (-110) | UTAH -3 (-105) Moneyline: ORE (+130) | UTAH (-150) Total: 59 - Over: (-110) | Under: (-105) For Oregon, this is the game that everyone has been looking at for weeks now, and it’s the best remaining chance for the Ducks to slip up before the end of the season. The spread reflects that with the Ducks as three-point underdogs.
OREGON STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
92K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy