(11.18.2021) Leader Mitch McConnell joined Guy Benson this Fox News Radio’s ‘The Guy Benson Show’:. On the Democrats’ Reckless Tax and Spending Spree:. “What’s happening here, Guy, is the Speaker is marching the House Democratic conference, or at least those that put them in the majority in swing states, right off the cliff. Marching them right off the cliff. Pursuing this ideological transformation of America into Bernie Sanders’ vision of what the country ought to be. We already had a reaction from the public about how they feel about what these guys have been doing. We saw it in Virginia and even more importantly in New Jersey where not even competitive races had enormous Republican support. It was a protest vote against inflation and what the Democrats have been doing, already, all year.”

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 13 HOURS AGO