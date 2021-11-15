ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Save on Relaxed Wardrobe Essentials from Outerknown

By John Zientek
Gear Patrol
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking for more Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals? Bookmark this page, where we'll be collecting the best savings, discounts and promotions. Outerknown makes coastal-inspired wardrobe essentials...

www.gearpatrol.com

Gear Patrol

The New Essentials: 26 Must-Haves For Every Man's Wardrobe

If you're like most guys, your wardrobe consists of everyday basics with a mix of seasonal stand-ins — things you wear for a few months only to replace them with items better suited to a particular time of year. Beanies in winter, shorts in summer. So on and so forth. You know the drill.
APPAREL
Gear Patrol

These Are the Building Blocks to a Great Wardrobe

This content is imported from Third party. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. The Gear Patrol Podcast is our weekly roundtable discussion focused on products, their stories, and the culture surrounding them.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

30 Under-$150 Essentials That Will Make Your Winter Wardrobe Look So Expensive

I grew up in a suburb outside of Chicago, which means that for the first 18 years of my life, I dealt with some of the coldest winters imaginable. Sure, it's mostly called the Windy City for its politics, but don't let that fool you into thinking that the weather isn't blustery, too. Because of that, I had to get creative when it came to dressing for the weather if I wanted to, at the same time, be conscious of style—not to mention my teenage budget. Suffice to say, I picked up a few things along the way.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Seneca Homes In on Hybrid Wardrobe Essentials

Greg Rosborough got philosophical during the height of the pandemic as he was forced to shutter his men’s brand, Abasi Rosborough, and was pondering his future path. Things had been looking bright in 2019 as Rosborough and his partner, Abdul Abasi, embraced computer-generated 3D imaging to create their collection and sell it to customers, cutting down on the excess manufacturing costs of producing a line that might not sell.
BEAUTY & FASHION
reviewed.com

15 must-have Thanksgiving essentials to grab from QVC

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Thanksgiving is quickly approaching, which means you’ve likely already begun thinking about all the delicious dishes that will soon be crowding your kitchen table. But the real question is: Have you thought about all the items you’ll need to bring those dishes to life? This year, thanks to shipping delays and supply chain issues, last-minute planning is one mistake you won’t want to make.
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

This Soft Linen Loungewear Is My Go-To for Relaxing or Working From Home

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Even before working remote, I practically lived in loungewear — and now that I’m permanently working from home, comfort is more important than ever. Because when it comes to maximizing productivity, the right clothes are key. AT editors recently shared a handful of our loungewear favorites, and there’s one more recommendation I’d like to bring to the table: the Linen House Dress by Parachute. Here’s why.
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Elevated Wardrobe Staples

Japanese streetwear label Maison Kitsuné has applied its signature Paris-meets-Tokyo aesthetic to a range of PUMA's staple pieces, delivering fans the first-ever Maison Kitsuné x PUMA FW21 collection. The collection stays true to both brands' minimalist sensibilities while drawing inspiration from Japanese streetwear and sophisticated Parisian looks. The collection consists...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Gear Patrol

The Best Everlane Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals

Looking for more Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals? Bookmark this page, where we'll be collecting the best savings, discounts and promotions. Ever since 2010, Everlane's been making mindful menswear at affordable prices. What does that mean? Well, the brand's always been transparent about how it prices its items — how much it costs to make, where it was made and who made it, how much it costs to ship it and so on and so forth. As such, a lot of the erroneous add-ons to appease middlemen are missing. That makes the final product far more affordable.
SHOPPING
Lifestyle
Beauty & Fashion
Shopping
Fashion
Apparel
CNET

Save up to 30% off entertaining essentials at Anthropologie

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Thanksgiving is almost here, and if you're hosting any dinners, you'll want to make sure you have the best centerpieces, dinnerware and candles to set the tone for your party this holiday season. If you're still looking for the right pieces for your home, check out Anthropologie's sale for up to 30% off entertaining essentials today.
SHOPPING
Gear Patrol

Huckberry Has Just One Sitewide Sale a Year and It's Today

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. Known for offering a carefully curated collection of apparel, gear, home goods and so much more, Huckberry is a one-stop-shop for just about everything you might want in both your day-to-day life and your more unusual, off-grid adventures. And while the online retailer's catalog is always a great place to shop, it's even better when you can get yourself a great deal.
SHOPPING
whowhatwear

A Little List of Every Fall Wardrobe Essential in My Shopping Cart

Pumpkin spice lattes and Taylor Swift's Red 2.0 can only mean one thing: It's officially fall. With temperatures dropping and staying indoors becoming an acceptable Friday-night activity, it's time to make some wardrobe changes that will keep you cozy all season long. Make room in your closet for a faux-leather...
APPAREL
Gear Patrol

Watches We Love From Timex, on Sale Now

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. After decades of ups and downs, Timex has firmly planted itself in the American zeitgeist with its affordable watches and combination of vintage and modern looks. If you grew up poking around the watch section at all, there was likely a Timex or two gazing back up at you — whether it was a digital watch dripping in 80s nostalgia or a classic, no-frills automatic timepiece. The brand has continued its rise, gaining steam with watch aficionados everywhere, including American fashion stalwart Todd Snyder.
SHOPPING
primewomen.com

10 Essentials for Your Chic Holiday Wardrobe

I get tired of wearing the same thing day in and day out, but to be honest, there’s really no reason to get dressed up on a frequent basis. That’s why when the holidays roll around, I get excited to upgrade my wardrobe choices a bit and get outside my daily comfort level. However, after taking last year’s holiday festivities off, I’ve found that most of my special occasion wear is a bit outdated. And let’s face it, getting something new and fashionable is a fun way to ring in the holiday season – and subsequently, a new year!
APPAREL
Gear Patrol

You Can Order Custom Boots from One of the Best Brands

Stumbling upon an outdated website usually means the domain's been left for dead. I figured buildaboot.com — a joint project between White's and Baker's, the largest distributor of White's, WESCO and Danner in the US — faced a similar fate when I clicked on it a few nights ago (while searching for "custom boots" on Google). It's good to keep up with what's out there, you know?
APPAREL
Gear Patrol

Score Great Deals on Filson Right Now

Looking for more Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals? Bookmark this page, where we'll be collecting the best savings, discounts and promotions. Right now, you can score great deals on rugged Filson products. The Seattle-based brand has been outfitting loggers, hunters and all forms of rugged outdoorsmen for over 120 years, and its products are backed by a lifetime guarantee.
SHOPPING
Gear Patrol

The Best Suit and Blazer Deals for Black Friday

Looking for more Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals? Bookmark this page, where we'll be collecting the best savings, discounts and promotions. At some point, the world will get back to normal, and we're gonna need to dress like humans again. So buy yourself a nice suit or blazer at a steep discount and be ready, with deals on a handsome suit from Brooks Brothers and unstructured blazers from J. Crew, Uniqlo and more.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Gear Patrol

These Awesome Recovery Tools Are on Sale for Black Friday

Looking for more Black Friday deals? Bookmark our tag page, where we'll be collecting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the week. This holiday season, treat yourself to faster recovery from intense workouts by investing in top-tier recovery tools. With early Black Friday sales in effect and the biggest shopping holiday of the year fast approaching, it's time to save big, and get your recovery kit dialed in for the new year. With deals this good, pick one up for a present for someone special while you're at it. After all, it's never too early to start shopping for gifts...
SHOPPING
Gear Patrol

Looking to Buy a Mattress Online? Saatva's Black Friday Sale Is Here

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. Buying a new mattress, especially online, can be a tricky endeavor. Trying to gauge the comfort and quality of the mattress sight unseen can be next to impossible, but when it comes to buying something you spend a third of your life on, you want it to be a sure thing. Well, if you are ready to bite the bullet and shop online for a mattress, we know a brand that is pretty much a sure thing: Saatva. Right now, Saatva is starting Black Friday early by offering up to 15 percent off sitewide. You can shop the deal all month, but the sooner the better, considering the crazy shipping times we're expecting this holiday season.
SHOPPING
SPY

The 14 Best Men’s Corduroy Jackets

Corduroy, velvet’s ribbed cousin, has been a pant staple for both professors and dads alike for years. While it’s relatively preppy in its roots as a pant, the style’s come somewhat full circle by entering the closets of the more fashion-forward in the likeness of not only corduroy pants but also shirts, bags and our current favorite, corduroy jackets. While the thick, corded texture makes for a great barrier against the elements, the best men’s corduroy jackets additionally come in thinner creations that are great for warmer weather too. It can elevate a simple blazer to a dapper layered option for...
APPAREL
Gear Patrol

The Coolest Man in Fragrance Turns to Clothing, Chairs and Gear

No one expected Ben Gorham to bottle magic when he launched the fragrance brand Byredo 15 years ago. The pro-basketball-play-er-turned-art-school-student had no experience in an industry dominated by luxury conglomerates with centuries of history, so he enlisted respected perfumer Jérôme Epinette to craft his vision. For Gorham, Byredo’s fragrances are...
APPAREL

