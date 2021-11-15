Cat of the Week

Talon is a gorgeous 2-year-old tortoiseshell looking for a forever home. This sweet girl has spent the past six weeks in foster care raising her kittens and has been a fantastic mother to nine beautiful babies. Talon can’t wait to find a place where she can finally be the one to relax and be doted on. She has an excellent temperament and is a perfect mix of independent and affectionate. She is calm, laid back and likes to watch the action, but she also enjoys sitting on the arm of the couch next to her foster mom for head scratches and pets. She does well with gentle children and other pets after some time to acclimate. Is this beauty the next addition to your family?

PETS ・ 7 DAYS AGO