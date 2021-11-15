Cat of the Week

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By KEIZERTIMES STAFF
 3 days ago

History: Dolly is a domestic short hair Siamese mix....

24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Beautiful Cat Breed in the World

There are 600 million cats in the world. Just over 200 million have owners. The rest are strays. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, 32 million households in America have a cat. Cats probably started living with people around 3700 years ago. Car owners can be particular about which breeds they own. Short hair […]
94.9 HOM

Are Maine Coon Cats Really Half Raccoon?

Most states have official flags, official trees & flowers and even birds, but not many can call a breed of cat their own. Maine however does have this distinction. It is the first cat breed to originate in America and also the breed to win America’s first cat show. If...
Daily Reflector

A deluge of dogs: Humane Society takes in 17 puppies in one day

The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is looking for homes for a plethora of puppies taken in by the organization on Saturday. The organization is serving as refuge for 17 pups from two litters from separate females. “Right before closing a woman pulled up and said that her dog had...
Herald-Dispatch

Adopt a pet

NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Scooby is a 1- to 2-year-old, 56-pound dog. He was surrendered on Sept. 30. NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: Scooby does well with female dogs, but prefers to not share his home with male dogs. MORE INFORMATION: If interested in adopting a dog or cat, call the...
WCVB

9 purebred Australian shepherd puppies looking for new homes at MSPCA

BOSTON — Nine purebred Australian shepherd puppies are looking for new homes at MSPCA-Angell after their owner became overwhelmed by their care. The 5-month-old puppies are described by the MSPCA as very adoptable. “The puppies’ owner just needed our assistance in finding new homes for them,” said Mike Keiley, director...
petguide.com

To Your Cat, You’re Just Another Cat

You’re more than your cat’s best friend – you’re another cat! Here’s what research has to say about the relationships and humans. You share your home with your cat, but have you ever wondered what your furry friend really thinks of you? It turns out that your kitty sees you not as a human, but as a fellow feline. How interesting is that?!
chinookobserver.com

Animal Shelter Report: Sweet Siamese Fancy is Pet of the Week

This very nice seal point Siamese mix girl was adopted from our shelter 10-plus years ago, and led a very nice life with her lady owner until the woman became ill and could no longer care for her, and Fancy had to come back to the shelter. Her surrender paperwork says that she is very affectionate, likes to be touched, purrs a lot and is a “wonderful” companion. She loves the attention of our shelter Cat Cuddlers, and has become a staff favorite because of her nice personality.
The Daily Planet

Introducing dogs and cats

Worried about introducing a new cat to your dogs? Most dogs do well sharing their homes with felines, however, some do not and it is important to determine which side of the fence your dog digs. This cautionary tale can be applied to introducing a new dog to your cat as well, but proceed with caution.
Anchorage Daily News

Letter: Keep cats indoors

A recent letter to this paper harshly criticized the animal shelter’s policies toward cats that are allowed to roam free outdoors. The writer outlined those policies and concluded the policies were nonsense, cruel and heartless; therefore, the shelter must hate cats. In my opinion, the shelter doesn’t hate cats — they love songbirds.
newspressnow.com

Pet of the Week: Mother cat has raised family, looking for a home of her own

Talon is a gorgeous 2-year-old tortoiseshell looking for a forever home. This sweet girl has spent the past six weeks in foster care raising her kittens and has been a fantastic mother to nine beautiful babies. Talon can’t wait to find a place where she can finally be the one to relax and be doted on. She has an excellent temperament and is a perfect mix of independent and affectionate. She is calm, laid back and likes to watch the action, but she also enjoys sitting on the arm of the couch next to her foster mom for head scratches and pets. She does well with gentle children and other pets after some time to acclimate. Is this beauty the next addition to your family?
WKRG

Best cat bed

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Whether you are shopping for a new kitten or an elderly cat, finding a cat bed is the best way to ensure that your cat feels comfortable and secure within your home. Designed to be comfortable, warm and durable, cat beds provide your cat with a safe space to relax and sleep throughout the day. Whether you have a cat who prefers to curl-up, stretch out or lay in the sun, a cat bed is sure to elevate their sleep and keep them happy.
advantagenews.com

Barn cats looking for love

Belleville Area Humane Society (BAHS) has turned to the online dating forum for farmers called FarmersOnly.com in hopes of helping find their beloved barn cats outdoor spaces in which to thrive. BAHS barn cats each have their own profile on FarmersOnly.com so that users of the site who are looking for love may find a new feline companion as well.
99.5 WKDQ

Do Cats Have Knees?

Have you ever watched your cat jump, walk, and climb and wonder if they even have knees? It doesn't look like they do. It's so weird. I have three cats they all look completely different and have different personalities, but they all move the same. The movements are so very fluid it seems like they don't have any joints. Even the way they curl up is crazy. My cats can curl themselves up to about a quartet of their actual size if the box they want to hide is small. Cat's are animal contortionists.
TribTown.com

The purrfect barn cat

Barn cats are wonderful for farms. They can eradicate vermin that enter into the areas where feed is kept, places where bedding is stored, etc. They provide company for the farmer when in the barn, always looking for a quick ear scratch or scratches under the chin. Through the years,...
WTVF

Tips for Adopting a Cat

Pam shares with us what you need to know before adopting a cat. To learn more about Arm & Hammer's Unsung Heroes Awards, and to learn how shelters and cat lovers can nominate as many unsung heroes from cat welfare organizations as they would like, please go to www.FelineGenerous.com and complete an application by November 20, 2021. Winners will be announced in December 2021.
katzenworld.co.uk

Purrsday Poetry: Cat Dreams

Please find below the latest entry in Purrsday Poetry by Leslie Noyes:. If you would like to enter your own poems for Purrsday Poetry don’t forget to email info@katzenworld.co.uk – Never miss a post again by signing up to our Newsletter! 🙂. Marc-André. We regularly write about all things relating...
