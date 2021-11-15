ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Tempe is 2nd Arizona city to pass hair discrimination ban

By Associated Press
ABC 15 News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTEMPE, AZ — Tempe is now the second Arizona city to ban discrimination based on hair texture and hairstyles, including at schools...

Karen Frank
3d ago

there are so many things Tempe could be addressing instead of that complete waste of time and resources

Constitutional Republic
2d ago

Tempe is listed as 9th unsafe city in the USA, so yea there is a lot other things Tempe could be doing to make it safer. Stop over population of Tempe stop small house project, stop allowing apartments after apartments building being built. Tempe is now worse than Compton. Congrats Tempe government.

#The Tempe City Council

