Tempe is 2nd Arizona city to pass hair discrimination ban
TEMPE, AZ — Tempe is now the second Arizona city to ban discrimination based on hair texture and hairstyles, including at schools...www.abc15.com
TEMPE, AZ — Tempe is now the second Arizona city to ban discrimination based on hair texture and hairstyles, including at schools...www.abc15.com
there are so many things Tempe could be addressing instead of that complete waste of time and resources
Tempe is listed as 9th unsafe city in the USA, so yea there is a lot other things Tempe could be doing to make it safer. Stop over population of Tempe stop small house project, stop allowing apartments after apartments building being built. Tempe is now worse than Compton. Congrats Tempe government.
Comments / 7