With the arrival of November, we turn to the season with thanks and reflection on the great blessings bestowed upon us by the Creator. I have always looked to Veterans Day on November 11 as the start for this greater awareness of the gratitude Americans celebrate together. At the end of World War I, the armistice between the Allied nations and Germany went into effect on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day in the eleventh month of 1918. Armistice Day was designated a national holiday in 1938 and later became Veterans Day in 1954, a time for Americans to honor those who served in our armed forces, and especially those who have served at great risk in combat.

PARKER, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO