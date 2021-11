Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - A former Rochester man is one of the two people who have been charged with the murder of a pregnant woman in Minneapolis. 42-year-old Shannon Michael Benson and 27-year-old Jade Rissell are scheduled to be arraigned this afternoon in Hennepin County Court on charges that include second-degree murder and the death of an unborn child. It's alleged the couple was responsible for killing a pregnant woman who was found dead in a camper trailer that was found on fire along Hennepin Avenue near Lake Bde Maka Ska on November 8th.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO