See The Trailer For ‘Limitless with Chris Hemsworth’

fangirlish.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are things that we are willing to do “for science” and things that we are not willing to do. If you want us to study the effect that Chris Hemsworth’s muscles have on the female (meaning ours – we could write a dissertation on it) gaze – we’re...

fangirlish.com

Comments / 0

HollywoodLife

Chris Hemsworth & Natalie Portman Hold Hands On The Set Of ‘Thor 4’ — See New Photos

‘Thor: Love & Thunder’ stars Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman were spotted getting close on the set of the new film, exciting fans for the story to come. Chris Hemsworth, 38, and Natalie Portman, 40, got close and personal on the set of the latest Thor installment, Thor: Love & Thunder. In the recently leaked photos, the on-screen couple are seen holding hands as they settled into their respective roles as Thor and Jane Foster. The film, directed by Taika Watiti, 46, is a direct sequel to Thor, Thor: The Dark World, and Thor: Ragnarok. Taika co-wrote the script with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson and will reprise his role as Korg.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Star Will Poulter "Honored" to Join the Marvel Family

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has finally found its Adam Warlock. A post-credits scene in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 teased the arrival of the ultra-powerful Warlock back in 2017 and fans have been waiting to see who would end up landing the role. It was reported last month that Maze Runner and Black Mirror: Bandersnatch star Will Poulter had been cast as Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which starts production this year and a 2023 release on the horizon.
MOVIES
People

Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi Lied About Their Friendship to Marvel Before Thor: Ragnarok

Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi hid their longstanding friendship from Marvel bosses before the director signed on to helm Thor: Ragnarok. Waititi revealed he'd known Hemsworth for some time before being hired to direct the 2017 film in a new behind-the-scenes book titled The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe by Tara Bennett and Paul Terry, according to Insider.
MOVIES
Chris Hemsworth
Cinema Blend

Move Over Tom Holland And Mark Ruffalo: Angelina Jolie Is The Latest Marvel Star To Share All The Spoilers

SPOILER WARNING: There are HUGE spoiler reveals for Eternals in this article. See the latest Marvel movie in theaters first before reading ahead. Being the star of a Marvel movie is one of the most high-profile titles an actor can be given these days... but with that comes the challenging task of protecting each film’s major developments while going on massive global press tours. Marvel stars talk to an incredible number of journalists ahead of the release of their massive movies, and while many are able to perform spoiler ninjutsu, there are a select few who have proven to be untrustworthy with all the MCU tea. The latest to join this exclusive club is Eternals’ Angelina Jolie, as fans have recently clocked.
MOVIES
editorials24.com

Watch the Sing 2 Trailer and See Photos

Five years and one day later, Sing is finally getting a sequel! Out Dec. 22, Sing 2 features the same all-star voice cast — Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Seth MacFarlane, Scarlett Johansson, Selena Gomez, and Nick Kroll, to name a few — plus some new additions like Bono, Eric Andre, Halsey, and Letitia Wright. The sequel follows Buster Moon (McConaughey) and his friends as they attempt to impress music mogul Jimmy Crystal (Bobby Cannavale) by bagging reclusive rock legend Clay Calloway (Bono) for a new show. In addition to the fun storyline, Sing 2 will feature so much amazing music from Billie Eilish, Drake, U2, Shawn Mendes, and more.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
NME

Tom Holland says ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ is “not fun” for fans

Tom Holland has called Spider-Man: No Way Home “dark” and “brutal”, saying it is “not fun” to watch. The actor, who plays the titular superhero in the Marvel franchise, opened up about the forthcoming film which will be the final entry in the current trilogy. “What people will be really...
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

Nat Geo Teases Hemsworth, Smith Series

As part of Disney+ say, National Geographic had trailers for three of its original series in the works for the Disney+ service. “Limitless” sees Chris Hemsworth, already a superhuman, pushing his body to the limit as he tries extreme acts of physical endurance. That show launches in 2022. Then there’s...
TV SERIES
fangirlish.com

See The Trailer and Character Posters For ‘The Power Of The Dog’

Westerns aren’t our thing, but then you put Benedict Cumberbatch in one and well… we feel a need to watch it, even if the title doesn’t make us want to. The Power of the Dog is coming. What is the movie about?. “Severe, pale-eyed, handsome, Phil Burbank is brutally beguiling....
MOVIES
Gamespot

Tom Holland Confirms Jamie Foxx Making MCU Debut In Spider-Man: No Way Home

Actor Tom Holland has seemingly confirmed that Jamie Foxx will reprise his role as Electro in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Speaking with Total Film Magazine, Holland had an apparent slip of the tongue that name-checked Foxx--by first name only--while discussing the many Spider-Man characters from previous films that will appear in the upcoming sequel, which is due in theaters on December 17.
MOVIES
TVShowsAce

Chris Hemsworth Has Stopped ‘Quite Painful’ Workout Routine He Made Popular

Chris Hemsworth is someone who is well known for his statuesque figure. The man has muscles on top of muscles. That’s actually part of his job requirement. The actor is routinely showing off his rather muscular arms for one reason or another. Whether he’s playing the God of Thunder or a simple soldier for hire with big arms, he needs to have those muscles with him.
CELEBRITIES
weisradio.com

‘Eternals’ screenwriters on seeing stars in their cast

Marvel Studios’ Eternals is the number-one movie at the box office for the second week in a row. The cast includes Oscar winner Angelina Jolie, plus Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, Richard Madden and more, all playing a race of immortal heroes. Kaz and Ryan Firpo, the two relative newcomer cousins...
MOVIES

