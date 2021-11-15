See The Trailer For ‘Limitless with Chris Hemsworth’

SPOILER WARNING: There are HUGE spoiler reveals for Eternals in this article. See the latest Marvel movie in theaters first before reading ahead. Being the star of a Marvel movie is one of the most high-profile titles an actor can be given these days... but with that comes the challenging task of protecting each film’s major developments while going on massive global press tours. Marvel stars talk to an incredible number of journalists ahead of the release of their massive movies, and while many are able to perform spoiler ninjutsu, there are a select few who have proven to be untrustworthy with all the MCU tea. The latest to join this exclusive club is Eternals’ Angelina Jolie, as fans have recently clocked.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO