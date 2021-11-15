Take a photo tour of the SMUD Museum of Science and Curiosity

Hostilities of the First World War ended on Nov. 11, 1918, at the 11th hour. A war that was thought to only take months to conclude lasted more than four years. When the word spread here many took to the streets in parades of celebration and, no doubt, relief. Soldiers still training at Niagara Camp, mostly from Poland, joined in the festivities. You can notice a makeshift jail in the centre of the parade with many dressed up in various costumes, including one as the Kaiser. Signs say things such as "Burn the Kaiser" and "Can’t get to Paris, Bound for Hell." This photograph of the armistice celebrations was taken from the north side of Queen Street, near King. Although it didn’t exist then, the clock tower would be built just to the right of this photo. The buildings in the background from the right are the current LCBO, the Owl and the Pussycat, other small shops and the old fire hall building as well. As you walk by the clock tower this week, you can imagine the jubilation felt by many who couldn’t wait to have their family members home safe. Remember those who fought for us back then and those who have since defended our borders and our values. If you get the opportunity, visit the Niagara-on-the-Lake Museum on Castlereagh Street and see our tribute to veterans through a poppy display. Donations to the Legion can be made inside.

MUSEUMS ・ 9 DAYS AGO