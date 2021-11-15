ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Museums

Take a photo tour of the SMUD Museum of Science and Curiosity

By Dennis McCoy
Sacramento Business Journal
Sacramento Business Journal
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The museum, also known as...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
South Bend Tribune

History Museum offers behind-the-scenes mansion tour Nov. 13

SOUTH BEND — The History Museum presents “Gaslights & Granite Boulders: Oliver Mansion Specialty Tour” at 4 p.m. Nov. 13 at 808 W. Washington St. Conducted by Deputy Executive Director Kristie Erickson, this behind-the-scenes tour demonstrates the evolution of the historic house’s technology by showcasing the current electrical project. The tour includes areas of the 12,000-square-foot home not seen on regular tours, such as the pump house, attic, and lower levels of both the mansion and the Carriage House. Learn firsthand how light, heat and water made the Olivers’ house a comfortable place to live throughout the years.
SOUTH BEND, IN
News 8 WROC

‘Expedition: Dinosaur’ comes to Rochester Museum and Science Center

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Expedition: Dinosaur, the newest traveling exhibit to the Rochester Museum and Science Center, opened to the public today. The exhibit is spread out over 8,000 square feet with 13 animatronic dinosaurs, ranging from a stegosaurus, triceratops to an Albertosaurus, to Pachycephalosaurus. Those dinos have skin, and they even have two feathered […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHSV

Science Museum hosts robots

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - At the Science Museum of Western Virginia, it was all about the robots. There was a robot scrimmage, where robots were challenged to move pick up and move items in a set pattern in a certain amount of time. Five teams of students took part in the competition, which was at the center of a larger series of displays throughout the museum dedicated to robot construction and education.
ROANOKE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Museum#Real Estate#Mosac#The Business Journal
NBC12

Science Museum to host annual Model Railroad Show

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The weekend after Thanksgiving, the Science Museum’s annual tradition The Model Railroad Show will make its return. The three-day event will be held Nov. 26-28 and will feature eight different train displays with various scaled locomotives riding through landscapes and miniature cities. Guests will also be...
RICHMOND, VA
beverlypress.com

KCCLA debuts tour of USC Asian Museum

The Korean Cultural Center Los Angeles will present the online project “Korean Art in America: USC Pacific Asia Museum,” which will be uploaded to KCCLA’s YouTube channel. The new virtual tour series features exhibitions and collections of Korean art in major American museums. It also launches a docent-led inside look...
bizjournals

Museum of Science teams up with Roblox for virtual space exploration

The Museum of Science is partnering with the video game company Roblox on a new experience designed to help students learn about space. The digital experience is part of a grant being made by the new Roblox Community Fund, an initiative launched this week bringing educational experiences to the company's gaming platform.
MUSEUMS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Science
niagaranow.com

Exploring Photos with the NOTL Museum: The apothecary

In the late 1860s Henry Paffard moved his apothecary business into the newly renovated building at the corner of King Street. He was the first of a series of druggist-owners including John De Witt Randall, A.J. Coyne and E.W. Field. Field retired in 1964, which is sometime after this photo was taken. The building, restored mainly through the efforts of our local Niagara Foundation, reopened in 1971 as a museum dedicated to the history of pharmacology. It is operated and maintained by the Ontario College of Pharmacists. One of our online lectures discussed the findings of the archeological dig that occurred here in recent years. Readers can find a link to it through our YouTube page. Photos, such as this one, are featured in our current exhibition, "Photographic Memory," which displays images of our community from 1945 to 1985, along with related memorabilia. Make sure to pop in and see the comparisons of then and now. My, my, how we’ve changed!
MUSEUMS
bgindependentmedia.org

Behind the Scenes tours explore the quirks, corners & attic of the Wood County Museum

The Wood County Museum offers behind the scenes tours to highlight easy to miss, but important, details and get a peek at what the museum has that’s not on public display. We followed along on a recent tours led by Trustee Dave Hollinger and Museum Education Coordinator Mike McMaster and talked with the museum’s Marketing and Events Coordinator Marissa Muniz.
WOOD COUNTY, OH
nrcolumbus.com

Science museum will host Waccamaw Siouan Heritage celebration

The North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences at Whiteville will celebrate American Indian Heritage Month with the Waccamaw Siouan Tribe on Saturday, Nov. 13, 11 a.m.–2 p.m. Highlights of the day’s festivities include traditional dancing demonstrations and booths on indigenous knowledge and skills. Learn about the cultural significance of Waccamaw Siouan singing, dancing, drumming, and regalia. Plus, there will be hands-on STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) activities. This free in-person event will be held outdoors and includes something for all ages to enjoy.
WHITEVILLE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Tactile tours return to North Carolina Art Museum

RALEIGH, N.C. — Tactile tours are back at the North Carolina Art Museum. The pandemic caused the team to stop the tours for more than a year. Tactile tours allow blind visitors to wear gloves and touch specific art pieces. The museum needs two to four weeks' notice to prepare...
MUSEUMS
niagaranow.com

Exploring Photos with the NOTL Museum: Armistice celebration

Hostilities of the First World War ended on Nov. 11, 1918, at the 11th hour. A war that was thought to only take months to conclude lasted more than four years. When the word spread here many took to the streets in parades of celebration and, no doubt, relief. Soldiers still training at Niagara Camp, mostly from Poland, joined in the festivities. You can notice a makeshift jail in the centre of the parade with many dressed up in various costumes, including one as the Kaiser. Signs say things such as "Burn the Kaiser" and "Can’t get to Paris, Bound for Hell." This photograph of the armistice celebrations was taken from the north side of Queen Street, near King. Although it didn’t exist then, the clock tower would be built just to the right of this photo. The buildings in the background from the right are the current LCBO, the Owl and the Pussycat, other small shops and the old fire hall building as well. As you walk by the clock tower this week, you can imagine the jubilation felt by many who couldn’t wait to have their family members home safe. Remember those who fought for us back then and those who have since defended our borders and our values. If you get the opportunity, visit the Niagara-on-the-Lake Museum on Castlereagh Street and see our tribute to veterans through a poppy display. Donations to the Legion can be made inside.
MUSEUMS
Time Out Global

A curator’s guide to 5 secrets of the Museum of Science and Industry

The Museum of Science and Industry is a place devoted to understanding the world around you, whether you're exploring the forces of nature in "Science Storms" or walking around the massive German U-505 submarine. But when we're not caught up in the interactive exhibitions that fill this massive Hyde Park institution, we sometimes find ourselves thinking about the stories behind some of the museum's most famous displays and the historic building that houses them.
CHICAGO, IL
las-cruces.org

December STEM Programs at the Museum of Nature and Science

The Las Cruces Museum of Nature & Science, 411 N. Main St., will offer in-person STEM programs for children and families this December. The Science, Technology, Engineering and Math programs are free but require registration in advance. To register please email education@las-cruces.org or call 575/522-3120 before the registration deadlines listed.
LAS CRUCES, NM
Mountain Home News

Local students tour Museum

This past week, 160 students from Mountain Home High School had the opportunity to visit the local Mountain Home Museum and learn about the history and stories of Mountain Home and the surrounding areas. Debbie Shoemaker, Museum Director, welcomed Mr. Matt Bundy’s Government classes to the museum. The students were given the opportunity to handle some items and walk through the museum and ask the museum staff questions about the items.
MOUNTAIN HOME, ID
WRAL News

NC Museum of Life and Science welcomes new bear cub

Durham, N.C. — A rescued 60-pound, nine-month-old female black bear is the newest resident at the North Carolina Museum of Life and Science. The N.C. Wildlife Resource Commission rescued the cub outside of Asheville. Officials determined her behavior would not allow her to survive if released into the wild, so she will instead move into the museum's black bear habitat.
ANIMALS
83degreesmedia.com

Photo story: Central Avenue walking tour

The Tampa Bay History Center offers guided walking tours of some of Tampa’s most historic sites and neighborhoods. Follow along on a recent docent-led tour of the once thriving African American business district along Central Avenue. The neighborhood is now home to ENCORE! Tampa, an urban designed community built around a musical theme in honor of the area's rich African American history.
TAMPA, FL
rvahub.com

Science Museum of Virginia Parking Deck Now Open

The deck has an elevator, high ceilings, wide spaces and parking on level grades. The linear traffic flow (one way in and one way out) and its location on the same side as the Science Museum create a safe experience for both drivers and pedestrians. The parking deck is made...
RICHMOND, VA
Sacramento Business Journal

Sacramento Business Journal

Sacramento, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
240K+
Views
ABOUT

The Sacramento Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/sacramento

Comments / 0

Community Policy