The NFL 2021 season is officially just past the halfway point as we are in Week 10 of a 18-week stretch. With nine games remaining for most teams, this is what we know in the AFC — it’s a total mess and escalating at an historic rate. According to the Associated Press, going into this week’s action: 11 of the conference’s 16 games have a winning record with at least five wins. That is tied for most teams with a winning record through nine weeks, which was set in 2014.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO