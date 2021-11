Hutton Wilkinson first began his career within the design industry at age 17 when he apprenticed for decorating icon, Tony Duquette. In the years that followed, the duo worked on numerous big projects together and hosted some of the most opulent soirees of the time. With each party and get-together came a valuable lesson that shaped Wilkinson into the host he is today. Now as the Creative Director and President of Tony Duquette Inc., Wilkinson continues to design interiors and events for A-list clients around the world. Here, he reveals his most-coveted entertaining advice in this edition of "Cocktails & Conversation."

