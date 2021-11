UFC president Dana White shot down the idea of Kamaru Usman boxing Canelo Alvarez, saying that “he don’t want to fight Canelo.”. Usman had been saying all throughout fight week that, with a win over Colby Covington in the main event of UFC 268, he wants to face the boxing pound-for-pound great Alvarez next. On Saturday night, both Usman and Alvarez competed in their respective sports. Usman defeated Covington via unanimous decision, while Alvarez defeated Caleb Plant via knockout. It’s only natural, then, that Usman will continue to chase this matchup against Alvarez, especially since both fighters just fought and don’t have their next match booked.

UFC ・ 11 DAYS AGO