How Fields has grown as QB1, halfway through season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. We’re halfway through the Bears season, staring down the bye week, so it’s a perfect time to reflect on Justin Fields and his journey from No. 11 overall draft pick, to engineering exciting go-ahead fourth quarter drives. There have been ups, like his incredible 4th-and-2 touchdown scramble against the 49ers. There have been downs, like the historically bad offensive performance in his first career start against the Browns. But lately, Fields has built on his successes, and every week looks more and more like the legitimate franchise quarterback the Bears have been looking for, for years.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO