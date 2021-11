Democracy is at a crossroads in the United States. In a democracy, the people hold the political power and rule through their elected officials. Many politicians are elected by the people and then go to Washington and vote the way leadership tells them to. Our Berks County representatives are examples of this. A recent USA Today poll showed 61% approval and the Harris poll showed 66% approval of the infrastructure bill. Yet Republican Rep. Dan Meuser, who stated this year that he would support such a bill, voted against it.

