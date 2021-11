The original Xbox is now 20 years old, and it's almost hard to believe so much time has passed. Over the last two decades, Xbox has become a staple of the video game industry, but Microsoft's success was hardly assured. It was a difficult challenge to break into the industry, and things nearly fell apart before they began. Next month, fans will get to learn more about that journey as Microsoft will reveal all in a six-part documentary series! Power On: The Story of Xbox will premiere on December 13th, and will be available to watch through YouTube, The Roku Channel, Redbox, and more.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO