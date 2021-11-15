ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Will Halo Infinite get a battle royale mode?

By Brendan Lowry
windowscentral.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile many are hoping that Halo Infinite will ship with a battle royale mode in the multiplayer, this is very unlikely to be the case. This is because when asked whether or not the game will have a battle royale mode in a 2018 Mixer livestream, 343 Industries Narrative Writer Jeff...

www.windowscentral.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Ubisoft Makes One of the Best Games of All Time 100% Free

Ubisoft has made one of the best games of all time 100 percent free, but you have to download it within the limited window provided. While many of Ubisoft's modern games have failed to hit the mark, with the most recent examples being Rider's Republic and Far Cry 6, there's no denying that the company has shipped some generation-defining games in the past, such as Far Cry 3 and Rayman Legends. While no single Ubisoft game is likely in contention for the Greatest Game of All Time award, it does have several games within shout, like the aforementioned pair, and Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory, one of the highest-rated games of all time, a pillar of the stealth genre, and a game that's now also free.
VIDEO GAMES
seasonedgaming.com

Halo Infinite : New Details on Multiplayer Battle Passes and Rewards

Halo Infinite : New Details on Multiplayer Battle Passes and Rewards. Our friends over at IGN are continuing their First coverage of Halo Infinite with some new details on the multiplayer progression, unlockables, battle passes, and more. Miranda Sanchez sat down with Halo Infinite’s Head of Design Jerry Hook and Lead Progression Designer Chris Blohm to discuss. Let’s dive in!
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

A Battle Royale Mode Is Coming to the Puzzle Game Superliminal

Superliminal, the puzzle game where you move objects around and play with perspective, has gotten a battle royale mode. I must admit, I’ve never seen a puzzle-based battle royale. The closest would be Fall Guys, but that is quite a bit different than what is going on here. Yes, Pillow...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Xbox head Phil Spencer says company is “evaluating” relationship with Activision Blizzard

It seems like it is impossible to sift through gaming news without spotting a fresh scandal involving Activision Blizzard. The company has become embroiled in multiple controversies over the past year and now their business partners are starting to take notice. Several companies have raised concerns about the massive publisher, with Xbox joining the chorus of voices against the company.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Battle Royale#Battle Rifle#Industries#Arena#Xbox
Destructoid

The Halo: Infinite Battle Pass system sounds pretty reasonable across the board

343 doesn’t want players ‘to burn out at the end of the season’ chasing rewards. Digging into the nitty-gritty FOMO of a battle pass for a game that’s not even out yet seems kind of stressful to me — unless it’s mostly good news. In the case of Halo: Infinite, it sounds like 343 Industries is on the right track. You might’ve already heard that Halo: Infinite‘s multiplayer battle passes won’t expire, and there are more details today.
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

Halo Infinite details battle pass season one, Heroes Of Reach

We already knew that Halo Infinite's battle passes won't expire, but now 343 Industries have revealed more about its first season to IGN. Season 1 of Halo Infinite's battle pass will be called "Heroes Of Reach", as announced back in June, and will feature cosmetic item rewards drawn from Halo: Reach. This works by letting you unlock an armor core - the base you plug other cosmetic items into - and then start customising it with mix-and-matched items drawn from Reach's cast of soldiers.
VIDEO GAMES
videogameschronicle.com

Best Buy is selling the Xbox Series X Halo Infinite console in stores today

US retailer Best Buy has confirmed that it will be selling the Xbox Series X Halo Infinite Limited Edition console bundle in stores today. The first ever limited edition Xbox Series X console officially launches today to coincide with the 20th anniversary of the original Halo’s release. To stand a...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

How crossplay works in Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite's multiplayer is here, it's free, it's good, and it also supports crossplay. A multiplayer shooter with crossplay feels increasingly like the norm these days, but it's a big deal for Halo, a series that until only recently was only available on a single platform. Now, across both Halo Infinite and the Master Chief Collection, damn-near every Halo can be played with PC and console brethren alike.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
windowscentral.com

Halo Infinite: How to get 20th Anniversary rewards

The Halo Infinite Multiplayer Beta has officially gone live for all players on Xbox and PC as part of Microsoft and 343 Industries' celebration of the 20th Anniversary for both Xbox and Halo. Alongside the beta itself, the developers at 343 are also offering all players an opportunity to earn 20th Anniversary-themed cosmetics that they can use throughout their Halo Infinite career.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

Meijer PS5 & Halo Infinite Xbox Series X Restock Happening Next Week

Meijer will be having a huge next-gen console restock next week including the PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and the limited edition Halo Infinite Xbox Series X!. It has been a serious struggle to buy a next-gen console over the past year. Whether it is the PS5 or Xbox Series X/S, customers have been relying on restocks to get these powerful new consoles.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Halo Infinite: How to Get Yoroi Samurai Armor

If you’ve recently dived into Halo Infinite’s multiplayer, chances are you’ve seen that slick-looking armor in the Armor Hall. That is the Yoroi Samurai Armor in Halo Infinite, which looks drastically different from the typical Spartan armor we’re used to seeing in the game’s universe. In this guide, we’ll be running you through how to get the Yoroi Samurai armor in Halo Infinite, so you know exactly what you need to do.
VIDEO GAMES
videogameschronicle.com

Halo Infinite’s multiplayer mode is officially launching today

Microsoft has announced that Halo Infinite’s free-to-play multiplayer mode will be released today via a beta. Infinite’s free-to-play multiplayer beta is available to now on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series S|X consoles, developer 343 announced during an Xbox 20th anniversary live stream on Monday. It will also be available via Xbox Cloud Gaming starting later today.
VIDEO GAMES
Charlie INTEL

Halo Infinite’s Competitive modes separate controller queue from KBM

Halo Infinite may allow for cross-play between PC and Xbox consoles, but that doesn’t mean keyboard warriors have to play against controller scrubs. For the first time in Halo’s 20 year history, Halo Infinite’s multiplayer launched simultaneously on console and PC. From day one, players on Xbox and PC can play together regardless of input device.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to add friends on Halo Infinite

Teaming up with your pals and jumping into a Halo multiplayer match always makes the experience easier and more enjoyable. You’ll be able to do this by having friends on your friend’s list and joining their fireteam. Here’s what you need to know about adding friends to play Halo Infinite.
VIDEO GAMES
dsogaming.com

New AMD drivers are optimized for Battlefield 2042 and Halo Infinite

AMD has just released a brand new driver that offers optimal performance in Halo Infinite. Additionally, and since this is a newer driver than the Radeon Software Adrenalin 21.11.2, we can assume that it packs all of the performance improvmenets that were featured in it. As AMD claimed, the latest...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy