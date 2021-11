Learning how to share is one of the very first lessons of childhood, but certain things are harder to share than others — like, for example, a Reese’s peanut butter cup. Hershey’s understands the pain of having to share your Reese’s and is now introducing the largest, most shareable package ever created. Measuring over one foot in length, new Reese’s Super King bars offer six peanut butter cups under the same wrapper.

