N.O.R.E. Takes Credit for Getting People to ‘Love Kanye Again’ With ‘Drink Champs’ Interviews

By Brad Callas
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust a few days after dropping the second half of his Drink Champs interview with Kanye West, N.O.R.E....

hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Told Drake, Kim K, JAY-Z, & Travis Scott That He's Richer Than All Of Them Combined

There are so many headline-worthy moments from Kanye West's recent appearance on Drink Champs with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN that you'll probably be reading about this interview for the next few days, but one of the quickest soundbites to take-off has to do with a group text message that Ye claims he sent to JAY-Z, Pusha-T, Drake, his wife Kim Kardashian, Travis Scott, and Kid Cudi, telling them that he has more money than all of them combined.
Kanye West makes public declaration for Kim Kardashian: 'I want us to be together'

Kanye West has made a public declaration about his relationship with former wife Kim Kardashian, saying that he still wants them to be together. The Yeezy founder also made claims about their high profile divorce, saying that he has never actually seen the papers and that the pair are still married, despite Kim filing for divorce back in February of this year.
Kanye West Says the Worst Thing He’s Ever Done Is Sign Big Sean

In case you were wondering how Kanye West feels about his former artist Big Sean, Ye has put it all on the table and didn't hold back. Folks were brimming with anticipation on Thursday (Nov. 4) when Drink Champs announced that a two hour-long conversation with Kanye would be airing tonight at 10 p.m. EST. During the interview, N.O.R.E. inquired about who Yeezy would choose between Sean and G.O.O.D. Music president Pusha T. Pusha is still signed to Kanye's imprint. Sean Don, on the other hand, who just dropped his What You Expect EP with producer Hit-Boy on Sean's independent FF to Def Entertainment label last month, recently got out of his G.O.O.D. Music contract.
Big Sean Claims Kanye West Owes Him $6 Million

It seems that Kanye West may still owe Big Sean some money even though he may have left the G.O.O.D Music label. In a recent Drink Champs interview, Kanye West mentioned signing Big Sean as “the worst thing” he’s ever done. The Detroit rapper took to Twitter to fire back in a slew of tweets, he claimed that Ye owes him $6 million USD from his label deal. It began when Big Sean tweeted, “I can’t wait to go on drink champs now!!!” seemingly responding to Ye’s interview. Fans instantly jumped in on the thread responding to the tweet by continuing to praise Big Sean and urging him to fire back at Ye. According to XXL one fan speculated that Kanye owes Sean at least $3 million USD for his masters, to which in a now-deleted Tweet, Sean replied, “Not 3, more like 6.”
Kim Kardashian Says Kanye West "Will Always Be The Most Inspirational Person"

While many celebrity divorces get ugly, it seems that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have found a way to split amicably. After filing for divorce back in February, Kardashian has maintained that she and West separated because of general differences of opinion, and that he is a great father to their four children. In the months following Kardashian's initial move to legally separate from the Donda rapper, the pair was spotted together on multiple occasions, from a couple of Malibu dinner dates to West helping Kardashian prep for her most recent gig, hosting Saturday Night Live.
Top 7 Shots Kanye West Fired During His "Drink Champs" Appearance

When it was announced that the artist formerly known as Kanye West was slated to appear on N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN’s Drink Champs, nobody knew exactly what to expect. Drink Champs is batting a thousand when it comes to getting artists to share their true feelings. Whether that’s because N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN are legends of the game, and their show has become one of the premier platforms for the “realest” rap interviews, or because both hosts and guests are under the spell of a little liquid encouragement; the show often provides a window into the inner workings of the hip-hop industry.
Kanye West Makes Rare Appearance on Drink Champs Podcast: Watch

N.O.R.E. tweeted yesterday that he couldn’t sleep and felt like it was Christmas the next day. Fans assumed that that meant he had a big interview done for Drink Champs. Many guessed Drake, because that’s who he teased a few weeks back, only to later reveal that it was wishful thinking. But then, the promo clip came out with ‘Donda Chant’ playing and the Kanye West appearance got confirmed.
Just Blaze, Jay-Z Respond To Kanye West’s Drink Champs Comments

Last night, Kanye West gave a lengthy interview on REVOLT’s Drink Champs podcast, where he covered a number of topics, to say the least. During the interview’s “Quicktime With Slime” segment, West took a swipe at producer Just Blaze, calling him a “copycat” (the two both famously handled production on Jay-Z’s The Blueprint, along with Bink, Timbaland, Trackmasters, and Eminem). Now, Just Blaze has posted a response on Instagram.
Kanye West’s ‘Drink Champs’ Interview Breaks Viewership Records for Revolt (EXCLUSIVE)

Kanye West’s wildly unfiltered interview on Revolt TV’s “Drink Champs” program broke viewership records for the Black-owned multimedia platform, Variety has confirmed exclusively. West’s conversation with hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN, spanning two-and-a-half hours, had 3 million viewers in its first 12 hours of release, which is the most viewers Revolt TV has had for a single episode to date, according to the company. The interview, which aired on cable and dropped on Revolt’s website and YouTube channel on Thursday evening, also quickly became the No. 1 trending topic on Twitter. “Revolt’s long-term partnership with ‘Drink Champs’ is a perfect example that we are...
Jay Z defends producer Just Blaze after Kanye West calls him a “copycat”

During a recent interview on the ‘Drink Champs’ podcast, Kanye, 44, blasted Just Blaze after they both worked on Jay Z’s 2001 album ‘The Blueprint’. He said: “He get credit for ‘The Blueprint’, and I did the first half of ‘The Blueprint’, and he just copied my half. I mean look where I’m at today and look where he at today. So that should show you…”
Kanye West On Drink Champs

Ye stirs up surprising controversies during his Drink Champs interview. After much-anticipation, Kanye West made his appearance on the Drink Champs podcast. During his two-and-half-hour interview with host N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN, Ye spoke on a wide range of topics from his Donda album to his beefs and everything else in between.
Kanye West: Another unseen ‘Drink Champs’ interview is arriving soon

It’s been announced today (8 November) that Drink Champs are set to release a second part to their explosive interview with Kanye West.The first part of the interview with the rapper, who is now officially known as Ye, created headlines last week after West revealed that he still supported Donald Trump and that he intends to carry on with his plans to run for president of the United States in 2024.He also took aim at US Vice President Kamala Harris in the interview and criticised the #metoo movement while also defending his controversial work with DaBaby and Marilyn Manson.Now,...
