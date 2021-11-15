ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s Everything That’s Happened So Far Following 2021 Astroworld Festival Tragedy

By Aleia Woods
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Astroworld Festival death count has risen to 10 as the 9-year-old boy who was fighting for his life last week after being trampled at the concert has died. Ezra Blount's passing comes a little over a week after the mass casualty event that took place at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival...

rolling out

Travis Scott’s ex-manager calls him the ‘worst person’ he’s ever worked with

In the aftermath of the Astroworld tragedy, Travis Scott’s actions and behavior in previous years has now come under increased scrutiny. Scott’s former manager Shane Morris posted a video on social media where he called the “Sicko Mode” rapper the “worst person” he’s ever been affiliated with in the industry. Morris also said Scott is a liar, a cheat and a violent person and that he saw something like what happened in Houston coming years ago.
MUSIC
XXL Mag

YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s Mom Says DaBaby Did Nothing Wrong in DaniLeigh Situation

YoungBoy Never Broke Again's mother, Sherhonda Gaulden, has come to DaBaby's defense following DaBaby and DaniLeigh's recent verbal and apparently physical dispute this week. On Tuesday evening (Nov. 16), NBA's mom chimed in on the heated and now-viral situation between the two artists, who share a 3-month-old daughter. Gaulden says DaBaby's actions weren't amiss. Baby and Dani engaged in a profanity-laced argument on Instagram Live late Sunday night (Nov. 14) and early Monday morning (Nov. 15), in which the rapper told DaniLeigh to leave his home. Dani was also hit with two simple assault charges.
NBA
XXL Mag

Here Are Rappers Who Discovered Other Rappers That Took Over Hip-Hop

Talent tends to bring people together, if the stars align just right. A rapper who's already established themselves with their own record label—not the one they signed to themselves—is usually able to see the potential in a peer while also having the selflessness to help elevate them. It's a trait that isn't common but pays dividends. This is especially true within hip-hop, an art form that has always been community-based, and came to fruition from believing in the skills of the person next to you. Throughout rap's history, rappers have discovered other rappers and showed them the ropes, leading to success for both parties. Highlighting artists from past and present, here, XXL shines a light on some of the most impactful moments when a rapper put another rapper on, and gave them a chance that would change their life.
MUSIC
XXL Mag

NLE Choppa Appears to Eat Dog Food In Bizarre New Song Teaser – Watch

NLE Choppa has shocked fans with his latest song promo where it seems he’s eating dog food out of a bowl. Last Friday (Oct. 22), the 2020 XXL Freshman shared on his social media accounts a video teaser for what appears to be a new song called “Dog Ass Chopstic.” In the clip, Choppa crawls on all fours like a dog and starts licking water from a bowl. In another shot, Choppa appears to take a couple of bites of dog food before quickly spitting it out. In other scenes, the 18-year-old rapper is mimicking a dog by sticking his tongue out and playing fetch outside with his friends.
PETS
WGRZ TV

Lawsuits against Astroworld Festival: What we know so far

HOUSTON — Lawsuits are stacking against multiple people and entities for the tragic incident at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival. Ten people are dead and hundreds were injured after a crowd surge during the rapper's performance. As of Nov 15, lawyers have filed 127 suits in Harris County on behalf of injured attendees and families of the eight victims. The following lawsuits are what we know so far:
PUBLIC SAFETY
XXL Mag

XXXTentacion Song Plays at His Father’s Wedding Ceremony – Watch

XXXTentacion’s father posted a beautiful video that will touch your hearts. Last Tuesday (Oct. 26), X’s father, Dwayne Onfroy, hopped on his Instagram account and shared a video of his 2019 wedding ceremony to his now-wife, Yanique Onfroy, in celebration of their second wedding anniversary. Dwayne tied the knot with his wife a year after the death of his son who was fatally killed in an armed robbery attempt on June 18, 2018.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Bethenny Frankel pledges $10K to 9-year-old boy hospitalized following Travis Scott’s Astroworld tragedy

Bethenny Frankel is pledging to help a 9-year-old who was severely injured while attending Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival in Houston. On Tuesday, the former "Real Housewives of New York City" star shared a video on her Instagram Story and announced that her BStrong Foundation will donate $10,000 to the child’s family. Attorneys for the boy have referred to him as "EB."
HOMELESS
XXL Mag

Travis Scott Spokesperson Says Stopping Astroworld Concert Was Completely Out of Travis’ Control

Travis Scott’s spokesperson, Stephanie Rawlings-Blake, says that stopping the Astroworld concert was completely out of the rapper’s control. On Friday (Nov. 12), Rawlings-Blake, former Mayor of Baltimore and who once served as the secretary for the Democratic National Convention, told Gayle King on CBS Mornings, that Travis didn’t have the authority to stop the Astroworld show.
CELEBRITIES
XXL Mag

22-Year-Old Woman Becomes Ninth Person to Die From 2021 Astroworld Festival Tragedy – Report

A rep for Live Nation has provided a statement to XXL in wake of the news of the ninth death due to the 2021 Astroworld Festival tragedy. “We are heartbroken to learn of this passing and our deepest sympathies go out to the family and friends," the statement reads. "We remain focused on working with local authorities to support their investigation in the search for answers.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
XXL Mag

Fake Drake Claims He’s Making $5,000 to Appear at Parties

Everyone has a doppelgänger and it looks like Drake's is getting paid to make appearances at parties. A 22-year-old man, whose name is Izzy but goes by Fake Drake, recently revealed that he gets paid $5,000 for event walk-throughs. The Drizzy impersonator, who is from Toronto like the 6 God and dons the same Certified Lover Boy haircut as the rapper, explained his hustle.
CELEBRITIES
XXL Mag

The Break Presents – B-Lovee

Back in the early 2010s, Chicago created their own subgenre of rap known as drill. The music caught attention for the rappers in the city delivering visceral rhymes about their experiences and enemies, all over ominous and sometimes fast-paced beats. Drill has since gone all over the world, from the U.K. to New York City and everywhere in between. Brooklyn drill is especially popular in NYC, where the city's youth have put their own spin on it. The sound has expanded to other boroughs, where artists are rapping at breakneck speeds over unusual samples and factoring in call-and-response methods. One of the hottest young drill rappers in the area is Bronx-bred rhymer B-Lovee.
MUSIC
XXL Mag

Woman Who Gorilla Glued Her Hair Is Rapping Now, Releases Song Called ‘Ma Hair’ – Listen

Earlier this year, Tessica Brown went viral for slathering her hair with Gorilla Glue, and she’s about to go viral again with her new song. Brown, famously known as the Gorilla Glue Girl, is rapping now and has released her first rap song called “Ma Hair” today (Nov. 19). Produced by Phil Valley, the New Orleans-bounce track features the Louisiana woman detailing her horrific ordeal of using Gorilla Glue on her hair after running out of hairspray. TMZ posted a snippet of the single on Nov. 18. You can hear the song in full at the bottom of this post.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Kim Kardashian Says Kanye West "Will Always Be The Most Inspirational Person"

While many celebrity divorces get ugly, it seems that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have found a way to split amicably. After filing for divorce back in February, Kardashian has maintained that she and West separated because of general differences of opinion, and that he is a great father to their four children. In the months following Kardashian's initial move to legally separate from the Donda rapper, the pair was spotted together on multiple occasions, from a couple of Malibu dinner dates to West helping Kardashian prep for her most recent gig, hosting Saturday Night Live.
CELEBRITIES
XXL Mag

Mac Miller’s Drug Supplier Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl Charge

Mac Miller's family is one step closer to receiving justice in the rapper's death, which was caused by an accidental overdose on counterfeit, fentanyl-laced oxycodone pills in 2018. In court documents, which were filed on Monday (Oct. 25) and obtained by XXL on Tuesday (Oct. 26), Mac's drug supplier, Stephen...
CELEBRITIES
