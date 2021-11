Warner Music Group, home to the likes of Cardi B, Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars, reported higher fiscal fourth-quarter earnings on Monday. Net income for the latest period rose from $1 million to $30 million. Before the market open, the music major also posted a 22 percent increase in revenue for the latest quarter, ended on Sept. 30, to $1.38 billion, with growth in both recorded music and music publishing operations. Digital revenue jumped 19 percent in the period to $926 million, also thanks to emerging streaming platforms, such as TikTok and Peloton. In recorded music, major sellers included Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran,...

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 3 DAYS AGO