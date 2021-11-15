Cats from large-scale rescue ready for adoption from Second Chance

NORTH BROOKFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Last month, 68 cats were surrendered by a local pet owner and are now looking for homes.

According to the news release, Second Chance Animal Services states that there are 20 cats from the group still available for adoption while the other cats are still receiving care from the Almost Home Facility or are with volunteer fosters. Animal Relocation Director Wendy Hall, who oversees both the Almost Home Facility and the Adoption Center, says she is so proud of all the staff who are supporting these cats during their journeys to forever homes.

“Many of the shy cats will do better adopted with a friend so we are offering a $50 discount on some pairs,” adds Hall. So far, 13 cats have been adopted. There are additional cats that are waiting for space to open up at the adoption center so they can find new families too.

Credit: Second Chance

Credit: Second Chance

Credit: Second Chance

Katy (Courtesy: Second Chance Animal Services)

Christina and April May came in together and haven’t left each other’s side for more than a few moments. Courtesy of Second Chance Animal Services

Credit: Second Chance

Chelsea (Credit: Second Chance)

Dr. Jackie Celmer spending a little time with one of the cats after exams are done (Courtesy: Second Chance Animal Services)

A young kitten shares a snuggle with a Second Chance staff member. (Courtesy: Second Chance Animal Services)

Second Chance Shelter vet Dr. Jackie Celmer examines a young cat. (Courtesy: Second Chance Animal Services)

Cats resting after their exam (Courtesy: Second Chance Animal Services)

Kitten arriving at Second Chance (Courtesy: Second Chance Animal Services)

Second Chance CEO Sheryl Blancato says she is grateful to supporters who have donated to help lessen the cost of caring for the cats, “There’s actually 71 cats, including the first litter of kittens that were born and we have five more litters on the way. We’re thankful for all the fosters who have welcomed some of the cats into their homes, and to all the volunteers who have stepped up to help care for the cats.”

Fundraising continues to help with their medical care. Donations can be made online here , through the Second Chance Facebook page, or checks can be mailed to Second Chance, 111 Young Road, East Brookfield, MA 01515.

