Sportradar posted $158.7 million in revenue in Q3 2021, a 30% increase compared to the same period last year. The sports data aggregator saw growth across all segments in Q3, led by its U.S. business, which generated $22 million in revenue during the quarter — a 119% increase compared to Q3 2020. Sportradar expects full-year revenue to range between $641 million and $644 million.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO