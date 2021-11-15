ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield Rescue Mission to offer Thanksgiving to-go meals

By Amy Phillips
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Rescue Mission will be offering Thanksgiving to-go meals for people in need of a holiday dinner.

On Wednesday, November 24, people are invited to drive through or walk up to the Rescue Mission, located at 10 Mill Street in Springfield, between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. to receive free Thanksgiving meals for individuals and families, provided in a to-go container.

Free Thanksgiving take-out being offered from Berkshire South Regional Community Center

The Springfield Rescue Mission is also offering Special Meal Deliveries to the elderly, disabled and shut-ins, and will be delivered between 11am and 12pm. Contact the Rescue Mission to make arrangements at (413) 732-0808.

CHICOPEE, MA
