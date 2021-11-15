Overseas Rundown Vol. 2

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUncasville, CT (November 15, 2021) – Last week’s international play saw explosive performances from Connecticut Sun players, Jonquel Jones and Brionna Jones. Jones, 2021 WNBA MVP, played for Bosnia-Herzegovina against Belgium in the first qualifying match for FIBA Women’s Eurobasket 2023. J. Jones had 44 points, 22 rebounds, four assists, and...

Roster Review | Damiris Dantas

With another season in the books, Minnesota Lynx forward Damiris Dantas has completed her fourth full season with the team. Starting in 20 of 24 Lynx games this year, the 6-3 forward averaged 13.8 minutes, 7.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game. Dantas’ most notable matchup of the...
Gameday Rundown: Another Night In LA

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español) Injury Updates: Miami: Jimmy Butler, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Ankle Sprain) - Bam Adebayo, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Bruise) - Tyler Herro, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Lower Back; Tightness) - Markieff Morris, Out, Injury/Illness (Neck; Whiplash) - Max Strus, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Sprain) - Victor Oladipo, Out Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Injury Recovery) - Marcus Garrett, Out G League (Two-Way); LA: Kawhi Leonard, Out Injury/Illness (Right Knee; ACL - Injury Recovery) - Marcus Morris Sr., Out, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Injury Maintenance) - Serge Ibaka, Out, G League (On Assignment) - Keon Johnson, Out, G League (On Assignment) - Brandon Boston Jr., Out, G League (On Assignment) - Jason Preston, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Foot; Injury Recovery) - Amir Coffey, Out, G League (Two-Way) - Jay Scrubb, Out, G League (Two-Way)
Dietrick and USA Women Claim Gold Medal at First FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup

MIAMI (November 14, 2021) – Including a 21-9 win over Brazil (4-1) in the gold medal game, the USA 3×3 Women’s AmeriCup Team (5-0) cruised undefeated to the gold medal at the inaugural FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup on Sunday at Bayfront Park in Miami. USA center Brionna Jones (Connecticut Sun /...
MIKE THIBAULT SIGNS CONTRACT EXTENSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington Mystics announced today that Head Coach and General Manager Mike Thibault has signed a multi-year contract extension. Thibault was first named the team’s head coach and general manager on Dec. 18, 2012. “After our last two years with the pandemic and injuries, I am looking...
Michaela Onyenwere Presented With 2021 Kia WNBA Rookie of the Year Trophy

NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 18, 2021 – Last night, the New York Liberty hosted an event for WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert to present the 2021 Kia WNBA Rookie of the Year trophy to Liberty forward, Michaela Onyenwere. The celebration, which took place at SNIPES’ Flatbush Avenue location in Brooklyn, included...
Gameday Rundown: Wizards Come To Town

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español) Item of the Game: Miami HEAT Mashup Long Sleeve Tee - $20. Injury Updates: Miami: Bam Adebayo, Available, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Bruise) - Dewayne Dedmon, Probable, Injury/Illness (Right Groin; Strain) - Tyler Herro, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Wrist; Bruise) - Caleb Martin, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Right Ankle; Sprain) - Markieff Morris, Out, Injury/Illness (Neck; Whiplash) - Victor Oladipo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Injury Recovery); Davis Bertans, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Ankle; Left ankle sprain) - Thomas Bryant, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Left ACL injury recovery) - Spencer Dinwiddie, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Right knee injury maintenance) - Rui Hachimura, Out, Not With Team - Cassius Winston, Out, G League (Two-Way)
WNBA Approves New Playoff Format

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2021 – The WNBA Board of Governors approved changes to the league’s playoff format and postseason seeding, effective with the 2022 season, the WNBA announced today. The reconfigured postseason structure will include three rounds of series-play using a best-of 3-5-5 format. Beginning with the WNBA’s 26th...

