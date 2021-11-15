Overseas Rundown Vol. 2

Uncasville, CT (November 15, 2021) – Last week’s international play saw explosive performances from Connecticut Sun players, Jonquel Jones and Brionna Jones. Jones, 2021 WNBA MVP, played for Bosnia-Herzegovina against Belgium in the first qualifying match for FIBA Women’s Eurobasket 2023. J. Jones had 44 points, 22 rebounds, four assists, and...
Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español) -The HEAT and Jazz meet for the second and final matchup this regular season. -Earlier this season, Miami recorded a, 118-115, victory on 11/6. -This will mark the first team the HEAT will close its series against this season and it also marks as the...
The men’s basketball team competed in their first game of the season on Oct. 25, 2021 against Siena at the Times Union Center. Adam Anderson, a senior on the men’s team, led the Golden Knights with 16 points during the game. The Golden Knights were ultimately defeated with a score of 70-77.
With another season in the books, Minnesota Lynx forward Damiris Dantas has completed her fourth full season with the team. Starting in 20 of 24 Lynx games this year, the 6-3 forward averaged 13.8 minutes, 7.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game. Dantas’ most notable matchup of the...
Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español) Injury Updates: Miami: Jimmy Butler, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Ankle Sprain) - Bam Adebayo, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Bruise) - Tyler Herro, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Lower Back; Tightness) - Markieff Morris, Out, Injury/Illness (Neck; Whiplash) - Max Strus, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Sprain) - Victor Oladipo, Out Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Injury Recovery) - Marcus Garrett, Out G League (Two-Way); LA: Kawhi Leonard, Out Injury/Illness (Right Knee; ACL - Injury Recovery) - Marcus Morris Sr., Out, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Injury Maintenance) - Serge Ibaka, Out, G League (On Assignment) - Keon Johnson, Out, G League (On Assignment) - Brandon Boston Jr., Out, G League (On Assignment) - Jason Preston, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Foot; Injury Recovery) - Amir Coffey, Out, G League (Two-Way) - Jay Scrubb, Out, G League (Two-Way)
MIAMI (November 14, 2021) – Including a 21-9 win over Brazil (4-1) in the gold medal game, the USA 3×3 Women’s AmeriCup Team (5-0) cruised undefeated to the gold medal at the inaugural FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup on Sunday at Bayfront Park in Miami. USA center Brionna Jones (Connecticut Sun /...
Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 18 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked two shots as Indiana fended off a relentless charge by St. John's 76-74 in the Gavitt Games, a series pitting the Big Ten against the Big East
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington Mystics announced today that Head Coach and General Manager Mike Thibault has signed a multi-year contract extension. Thibault was first named the team’s head coach and general manager on Dec. 18, 2012. “After our last two years with the pandemic and injuries, I am looking...
NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 18, 2021 – Last night, the New York Liberty hosted an event for WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert to present the 2021 Kia WNBA Rookie of the Year trophy to Liberty forward, Michaela Onyenwere. The celebration, which took place at SNIPES’ Flatbush Avenue location in Brooklyn, included...
NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2021 – The WNBA Board of Governors approved changes to the league’s playoff format and postseason seeding, effective with the 2022 season, the WNBA announced today. The reconfigured postseason structure will include three rounds of series-play using a best-of 3-5-5 format. Beginning with the WNBA’s 26th...
Comments / 0