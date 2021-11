Week nine proved to USF fans that there’s still a good bit of work to do before the Bulls truly turn the corner. A rainy and sloppy Thursday game against ECU with a backup QB at the helm resulted in a 29-14 loss against the Pirates. A combined seven turnovers between the two schools, and none more costly than a third quarter pick 6 gave ECU the lead for good.

