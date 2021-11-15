ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Dignitas Say Goodbye to Aphromoo Before LCS Free Agency

By Michael Termini
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After 2 years with the legendary support Zaqueri “Aphromoo” Black, Dignitas has officially decided to move on. The decision was announced on twitter with under an hour until free agency. Aphromoo has been one of the best Supports in the LCS for the last two years. His incredible ability...

dotesports.com

When is the 2021 Free Agency Show?

The 2021 Free Agency Show is almost here. Coming Nov. 15, the roster reporting show will feature Jacob Wolf and Pablo “Bloop” Suárez, who have broken League of Legends news for Dot Esports throughout the year. The show will also feature a set of soon-to-be-announced on-camera talent live from a studio in Austin, Texas.
VIDEO GAMES
Yardbarker

Jakob Junis elects free agency

The right-hander rejects an outright to Triple-A Omaha. The Royals announced that right-handed pitcher Jakob Junis has elected free agency rather than accept an outright assignment to Triple-A Omaha. The 29-year old was eligible for arbitration this year and MLB Trade Rumors projected he could earn $1.8 million. Junis pitched in just 39 1⁄3 innings this year, missing time with a right shoulder impingement. In 16 games, he posted a 5.26 ERA with 41 strikeouts and 12 walks. Junis has pitched in parts of five seasons with the Royals, starting 89 games with a 4.82 ERA. His best season came in his second season in 2018, when he started 30 games with a 4.37 ERA in 177 innings, good for 1.7 WAR, according to Baseball Reference. Junis has a plus slider to go with a new cutter he developed, which gave hope that perhaps he could experience more success in the bullpen. But injuries prevented him from making that transition this season. As a five-year veteran, Junis has the right to refuse outright.
MLB
247Sports

Huskers on the move in NFL free agency

It was a busy week of free agency for former Huskers in the NFL, with several former Nebraska players changing teams and two former Huskers reuniting on the same roster. Former Nebraska defensive lineman Khalil Davis moved on to his third team of the season, being claimed off waivers by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Davis began the season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but was waived after not appearing in a game for the defending Super Bowl champions. Davis was claimed by the Colts and appeared in six snaps for the team in week six.
NFL
All 2022 LCS Rosters

The LCS 2021 Offseason has arrived and with fans will be wanting a roster tracker to see what moves their team makes. While the rumor wheel is already swirling, moves will not be able to be made until early November. That said, the first day of free agency will certainly be a hectic one as many of the players will have already decided on their new homes. To keep up with everything, here is a constantly updating piece with the 2022 LCS Rosters and rumors surrounding them.
VIDEO GAMES
chatsports.com

Milwaukee Brewers headed for free agency

In 2021, Stearns & Company assembled a division-winning team with a below-average payroll. In 2022, the Brewers have above-average salary commitments ($105M) and nearly $46 million in arbitration estimates. Thankfully, the 2022 Brewers find themselves with fewer roster gaps than they had in previous years. However, like this season’s postseason...
NFL
Misfits Sign HiRit, Vander, Neon and Shlatan LEC Roster

According to Jacob Wolf, Misfits have signed HiRit, Vander, Neon and Shaltan to their starting LEC Roster. This news comes after Razork and Kobbe were rumored to be leaving the team. Misfits has yet to make an official statement. Misfits was a team in 2021 that showed peaks of greatness,...
SPORTS
Jojopyun Promoted to Starting LCS Spot on Evil Geniuses

After playing in Academy for just a year, the Superstar 17 year old Mid Laner Prodigy Jojopyun has been promoted to the starting LCS Spot. Jojopyun will be replacing Jiizuke on Evil Geniuses. Jiizuke played great in 2021, earning 1st Team All Pro, but his contract expired this year. Evil Geniuses have been building their brand on promoting talent within. Jojopyun along with Danny are proof of this fact. With them both on the roster, EG is proving to be the team that NA fans have wanted for years.
VIDEO GAMES
Flyquest Sign Aphromoo to a Two-Year Deal

After two years with Dignitas, aphromoo will be making his way to his fourth team with Flyquest. He will be joining his old teammate, Johnsun to form what should be another formidable bot lane duo. Flyquest are signing aphromoo to a two-year deal. This comes along with the signing of Toucouille in the mid lane.
VIDEO GAMES
Dignitas Say Goodbye to Soligo, Yusui, JayJ and Coach Invert

After a year of ups and downs, Dignitas is making moves to initiate their rebuild for 2022. On Monday November 15, Dignitas announced the release of Soligo, Yusui, JayJ and Invert. Soligo and Yusui split time on the LCS roster in mid lane. Coach Invert looked to have a strong start in the 2021 season, but the second half of the year was a bit of slide for the team. JayJ played support for Dignitas Academy, and will now have a shot to pursue free agency.
VIDEO GAMES
PowerOfEvil Officially Released from TSM

After just one year with TSM, Tristan “PowerOfEvil” Schrage has been released from the org. This comes after a turbulent offseason and being allowed to explore opportunities. TSM released the statement in the form of the tweet below. No Longer TSM PowerOfEvil:. The main question after a move like this...
VIDEO GAMES
Evil Geniuses Part Ways With Jiizuke

Evil Geniuses announced on Twitter today that they are parting ways with their Mid Laner, Daniele “Jiizuke” di Mauro. This comes after two years with the team and his contract expiring. Jiizuke was considered to be one of the best Mid Laners in NA in 2021 on EG. So much...
VIDEO GAMES
CLG Release Finn, Broxah, Damonte, WildTurtle and Smoothie

It was a tough season for Counter Logic Gaming in 2021. The team never synced-up, and a combination of roster swaps and visa issues caused insurmountable problems for the roster. On Monday November 15, CLG announced that is releasing five of the six members of the 2021 roster. Finn, Broxah, Damonte, WildTurtle and Smoothie will all become free agents in the offseason heading into 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
Dignitas To Sign River and Blue for 2022 LCS Roster

Dignitas have signed River and Blue for their 2022 LCS Roster according to Jacob Wolf. This move comes after Akaadian, Soligo and Yusui have been dropped from the team. River is the former Jungler for PSG Talon. PSG Talon made MSI Semifinals and Worlds Group Stage this year with River as their Jungler. River had the most dominate stats in the Jungle role in the PCS with a GD10 of 506, XPD10 435, CSD10 of 9.3, a KDA of 8.5 and a DPM of 543. The stats speak for themselves, River dominated the Jungle in 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
LCK 2021 Offseason Roster Tracker

The LCK 2021 Offseason has arrived and with that fans will be wanting a roster tracker to see what moves their team makes. While the rumor wheel is already swirling, moves will not be able to be made until early November. That said, the first day of free agency will certainly be a hectic one as many of the players will have already decided on their new homes. To keep up with everything, here is a constantly updating piece with the 2022 LCK Rosters and rumors surrounding them.
SPORTS
General Sniper, 15 Year Old Rank 1 Player, Joins 100 Thieves Next

The most exciting Amateur signing of all time just happened. 100 Thieves signed Rayan “General Sniper” Shoura, a 15 year old rank 1 challenger player. For those unaware of General Sniper, he has quite an exciting story. He is the brother of V1per, a former LCS player. His other brother is challenger as well. So in the Shoura family, there are 3 challenger players. He also was briefing signed by Cloud9, but due to his age, C9 had to drop him. General Sniper has been streaming for a while now after blowing up thanks to Tyler1. Tyler1 played with him during Twitch Rivals and talked about how talented he was. Fans went over to support the young star afterwards.
VIDEO GAMES
Three Korean Players the Community Would like to see Come Back for Overwatch 2

With Overwatch 2 on the horizon, some of the community hopes that some retired players will come out and rejoin the pro scene. As with any new game in a franchise well-known names might get lured back into the game. The Overwatch League being four seasons deep in there are many names that have retired from the scene. There are a few fan favorites that the community would love to see back in action for Overwatch 2.
VIDEO GAMES
Razork to Sign with Fnatic for the 2022 LEC Season

After a great 2021 with Misfits, Razork will be signing with Fnatic to be their new jungler. This comes after rumors of Bwipo leaving the team to go across the pond to the LCS. Razork struggled a bit in 2020 but once 2021 got started, Razork came on in a big way. Now he will be looking to fill the jungle spot for Fnatic for years to come as he is signing a three-year deal.
VIDEO GAMES
Spark Announce Their 2022 Coaching Staff, Including The Return of Former Tank Legend Jin-hyuk “Miro” Gong

On the team’s 3rd anniversary as a franchise, the Hangzhou Spark announced the entirety of their coaching staff going into the Overwatch 2 era of the Overwatch League. The news broke late Monday evening following a series of tweets from the organization’s social media accounts. This comes off the announcement that both Team Manager Saisai “DoubleSai” Huang and Chen “OnlyWish” Lizhen were leaving the team earlier in the week.
VIDEO GAMES
