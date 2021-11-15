Dignitas Say Goodbye to Aphromoo Before LCS Free Agency

The right-hander rejects an outright to Triple-A Omaha. The Royals announced that right-handed pitcher Jakob Junis has elected free agency rather than accept an outright assignment to Triple-A Omaha. The 29-year old was eligible for arbitration this year and MLB Trade Rumors projected he could earn $1.8 million. Junis pitched in just 39 1⁄3 innings this year, missing time with a right shoulder impingement. In 16 games, he posted a 5.26 ERA with 41 strikeouts and 12 walks. Junis has pitched in parts of five seasons with the Royals, starting 89 games with a 4.82 ERA. His best season came in his second season in 2018, when he started 30 games with a 4.37 ERA in 177 innings, good for 1.7 WAR, according to Baseball Reference. Junis has a plus slider to go with a new cutter he developed, which gave hope that perhaps he could experience more success in the bullpen. But injuries prevented him from making that transition this season. As a five-year veteran, Junis has the right to refuse outright.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO