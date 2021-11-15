Platform Beer Co. hosting charity Browns tailgate to benefit USO

Love watching football and helping out a good cause? Then this is the event for you.

Platform Beer Co.'s Phunkenship is raising funds to benefit military members and their families, hosting a charity tailgate ahead of the Browns road game against the Ravens later this month.

On Sunday, Nov. 28, Phunkenship will host the charity tailgate benefiting the Cleveland chapter of the United Service Organization (USO), allowing Browns fans to cheer on their team in a crucial divisional primetime matchup while also helping a good cause.

Tickets to the charity tailgate include two beers, access to giveaways and silent auction items and more. The event will also feature live music from a DJ and food by Branch BBQ will be available for purchase during the tailgate.

All of the proceeds raised during the charity tailgate will be donated to USO.

“Platform Brewing Co. strives to support charitable causes in our community,” said Paul Benner, co-founder of Platform Beer Co. in a news release.“Supporting our local USO chapter is one small way that we can show our gratitude to our military personnel and their families... Plus the idea of hosting a huge tailgate party at Phunkenship? Can’t beat that!”

The event is an extension of Platform Beer Co.'s partnership with the Browns and the official craft beer of the Browns, Muni Hazy IPA.

Browns fans looking to attend the charity tailgate must be 21 or older. The tailgate starts at 4 p.m. as the Browns kickoff at 8:20 p.m.

Phunkenship, the sour beer-making facility of Platform Beer Co., is located at 3135 Sackett Ave. in Cleveland.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased here .

