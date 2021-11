Though the Howell family is not commenting at this time, they have approved the following by close friends and supporters:. Close friends & victim advocates from Justice 4 Peggy coalition confirm the Howell family met with Governor Stitt and his team yesterday to discuss the Pardon and Parole Board’s recommendation of clemency for Julius Jones, who was convicted of murdering Paul Howell and sentenced to death in 2002. To us, they expressed gratitude that Governor Stitt and his team took the time to personally meet with the family. Though the details of this meeting are strictly confidential the Howell's very much appreciated the opportunity to share their concerns directly with the Governor and answer any questions he had for them.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 8 DAYS AGO