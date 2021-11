The simple combination of flour, water, salt, and lard tells a complex story much bigger than the island itself. When my mom came to visit me from Miami last August, she brought with her two loaves of Cuban bread. Every care package I’ve received since leaving home nearly fifteen years ago has involved her meticulously cutting small pieces off a large, fluffy, narrow loaf, measuring sometimes three feet long, to fit into a plastic bag, before pushing out all the air so the bread won’t become stale during its transport back to New York, Chicago, Madison, or wherever I was living without it. My grandparents buy extra bread if they know I’m coming to visit, usually stashing the extra loaf on top of their fridge, a throwback to childhood when they’d have to hide bread to keep me from polishing off the entire loaf in one sitting.

